When is the I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 final? Date, time & how to watch

When is the I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 final? Date, time & how to watch. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celeb has returned with its All-Star edition, featuring David Haye, Gemma Collins, and Adam Thomas already tackling bushtucker trials. But when does the show finish? Is the final live? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 is back and better than ever with its celebrity cast stacked with names like David Haye, Craig Charles, and Gemma Collins – but when is the I’m A Celeb final? & Is it live?

The original season crowned Myleene Klass as the Queen of the Jungle, but after a three-year gap, the spin-off of the OG show has returned.

The South African edition has two huge differences in comparison to what fans are used to, the most obvious being that they have already seen all of the celebrities on the show before, all of them being well-versed in what to expect.

I'm A Celeb South Africa. Picture: ITV

However, one fact that has been catching viewers out is that this season, although being broadcast live, is actually pre-recorded, being filmed way back in September 2025.

Ant & Dec remain as the show's much-loved hosts, but with the show being pre-recorded? Is the final live? When is the final?

Here are all the details.

When is the I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 final?

The survival reality show debuted on TV Screens on April 6th, and has already proven well with viewers.

It broadcasts every weekday at 9 pm, excluding weekends.

Ant & Dec. Picture: ITV

The final is set for April 24th.

What is extra-special about this show’s final, though, is that it will not be hosted in South Africa but in London.

Ant and Dec will be hosting a live final featuring all of the celebs, with fans able to vote for who is crowned as the winner.

Fans can tune in via ITVX and ITV1.