I’m A Celebrity: Who is the favourite to win & what are the current odds?

I’m A Celebrity: Who is the favourite to win & what are the current odds? Picture: ITV

I’m A Celeb 2025 has seen stars Ruby Wax, Aitch and Vogue Williams battle it out against bushtucker trials, with stars Eddie Kadi and Alex Scott already leaving the jungle, in the lead up to the final. But who is going to win? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has returned with a bang this year with celebrities Angry Ginge, Aitch and Ruby Wax winning the hearts of the nation – but who left the jungle? And who is the favourite to win?

This season has been a rather drama-free season, unusual for the often tension-filled camp, as the celebrities have formed friendships stronger than the arguments that normally happen over camp conditions.

With a camp evacuation, as well as an explosive entrance, I’m A Celeb has served up entertainment in the lead up to Christmas.

I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

But as the final nears, and the public vote has opened, who is the favourite to win?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the I’m A Celeb 2025 final?

I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: ITV

The show premiered with the new celebrity cast almost three weeks ago, on November 17th.

I’m A Celeb has been slowly voting out a celeb each episode as the show’s final episode looms.

The show’s final will premiere on December 7th, with the show having an hour-and-a-half special.

Which celebrity is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2025?

I'm A Celeb full cast 2025. Picture: ITV

There have been lots of fan favourites this year, with names like Angry Ginge, Aitch and Ruby Wax quickly winning over the nation.

The betting polls have been opened as people place their bets on who they think will become King or Queen of the jungle.

The upcoming winner will take over from the reign of last year's winner, Danny Jones.

Danny Jones. Picture: ITV

According to Sky Bets on the 2nd of December, the odds for the top 5 contestants are:

Angry Ginge 11/10

Aitch 9/4

Tom Read Wilson 15/2

Jack Osbourne 8/1

Lisa Riley 12/1

Aitch & Angry Ginge. Picture: Getty Images

This means that Angry Ginge looks like he could be taking the crown, with Aitch shortly behind.

This will be no surprise to viewers of the show, with the Manny boys displaying their banter-filled friendship all season.

The pair also have competed in the most Bushtucker trials, Ginge tackling his fear of spiders head-on.

This is a shock for fans of the streamer, though, as prior to his entrance to the Australian jungle, some critics argued he wasn’t a celebrity, as he is not well-known outside of Gen-Z audiences.

However, long gone are the critical comments as his cheeky charm and emotional moments are proving well with the British viewers.

Who has left the jungle already, I’m A Celeb 2025?

So far, there have been three campmates out of the 12 who have left.

First was sports anchor and ex-footballer Alex Scott, who is in a relationship with British singer Jess Glynne.

The second was comedian Eddie Kadi, an icon in the world of Internet comedy.

The third and most recent was Vogue Williams, who is known for being a media personality and presenter. She is married to Spencer Matthews.