Why were I’m A Celebrity contestants evacuated from the camp? Picture: ITV

I’m A Celeb has returned with a bang this 2025, with castmates Tom Read Williams, Aitch, Angry Ginge and Martin Kemp proving popular. But why was the show brought to a halt? And was there an evacuation? Here are all the details.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2025 has been a great watch with campmates Ruby Wax, Aitch and Tom Read Wilson popular amongst viewers at home – but why were the celebrities evacuated from the jungle?

The Sun reported that a shocking evacuation of the campmates brought filming to an abrupt halt, with all 12 campmates forced to leave their set-up.

This comes after a storm hit the Australian camp, forcing the show to stop filming.

The storm brought torrential rain and hailstones, with the celebrities taking refuge in the Bush Telegraph, the infamous hut where they film their interviews.

Whilst last year's series, featuring GK Barry and winner Danny Jones, was said to have been the wettest series in the show's history, fans are just hoping that another thunderstorm doesn’t hit them again.

To make things even more dramatic, sources have said that because of the fact that the fans are knee deep in nature, a surge of ‘blood-sucking leeches’ could infest the camp.

Aitch takes on 'Jungle Doomsday' challenge

So, in between the gruelling bush tucker trials, Angry Ginge, Aitch and the rest of the cast may have to face even tougher challenges in camp!

The show halted filming for a total of three hours, but the trial of the evening went ahead, as fans anticipate if the celebrity succeeds despite the adverse conditions.

I’m A Celeb is on every night on the run-up to Christmas at 9pm!

Who are the I'm A Celeb 2025 campmates? Full list of contestants:

The lineup is stacked this year from soap stars to Internet stars, here is the full lineup of the 2025 edition of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Tom Read Wilson

Vogue Williams

Kelly Brook

Martin Kemp

Eddie Kadi

Alex Scott MBE

Angry Ginge

Jack Osbourne

Ruby Wax OBE

Aitch

Shona McGarty

Lisa Riley