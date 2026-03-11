I’m A Celebrity All Stars South Africa 2026: How to watch & is it live?

11 March 2026, 12:25

I’m A Celebrity All Stars South Africa 2026: How to watch & is it live?
I’m A Celebrity All Stars South Africa 2026: How to watch & is it live? Picture: Getty Images

I’m A Celeb is returning with a brand-new All Stars cast, featuring the likes of Harry Redknapp, Gemma Collins, following on from the previous winner, Myleene Klass. But when does I’m A Celebrity South Africa start? & How do you watch? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! South Africa is back after its initial season, promising an All Stars cast full of some of the best celebrities in the show's history, including the likes of Harry Redknapp and Gemma Collins – but how do you watch? & when does it start?

The hit reality show is returning just 3 months after the Australian addition, which crowned Angry Ginge as the King of the Jungle.

Initially debuting in 2023, and then thought to have been cancelled, the South African All Stars show is set to be on our screens very soon.

I'm A Celeb 2026 cast
I'm A Celeb 2026 cast. Picture: Getty Images

With the premiere of the show set for April 6th, fans don’t have long to wait for their fix of celebrity drama and grueling bush tucker trials.

But how do you make sure you are tuned in? & Is it live?

Here are all the details.

How to watch I’m A Celeb All Stars South Africa & Is it pre-recorded?

I'm A Celeb South Africa
I'm A Celeb South Africa. Picture: ITV

The show is back and better than ever with some huge names, and even ex-winners set to return to British TV screens.

Fans can watch the show on ITVX and ITV 1 from April 6th.

It has not yet been revealed how many episodes there will be, or what time it will air, we do know that the finale will air on April 26th.

Gemma Collins
Gemma Collins. Picture: Getty Images

Slightly different from its sister series, this season was pre-recorded in September 2025.

This means fans won’t be able to vote on which celebrity they wish to take on the bush tucker challenge each episode.

Instead, there will be an extra-special live final at the end of April, where fans will be able to choose the winner.

Ant & Dec
Ant & Dec. Picture: Getty Images

