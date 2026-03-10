I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2026: Full line-up cast & start date

I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2026: Full line-up cast & start date. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celeb lineup has dropped for the highly anticipated upcoming 2026 series, featuring stars like Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard. But when does I’m A Celeb South Africa start? And is it prerecorded? Here are all the details.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa 2026 lineup has dropped with some iconic All Stars of the series, so which celebs are featured? And when does I’m A Celeb start?

The celebrity reality show is back for another addition, just 3 months after Angry Ginge took the crown in the OG season.

The South African spin-off first debuted in 2023, crowning Myleene Klass, but the show hasn’t had a follow-up season since.

Angry Ginge. Picture: ITV

Filmed back in September 2025, the show will feature 12 familiar faces, return to the jungle, this time in a different location, to tackle the terrifying bush tucker trials.

So who is in the cast? & When does it start?

Here are all the details.

When does I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 start?

Ant & Dec. Picture: ITV

The show has already been pre-recorded, with an extra-special live final set so that fans can pick the winner.

I’m A Celeb South Africa is set to premiere on April 6th.

The final is set to be broadcast from London and involve a viewer vote so fans can have their say.

This suggests that all the cast will be in the entire series, which differs from the elimination style of the OG season.

The final is set to be on April 24th.

Who is in the I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 cast?

I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 cast. Picture: ITV

The star-studded lineup features fan favourites of the show returning to the camp, this time in South Africa.

Featuring some ex-winners as well as some celebs who didn’t make it that far.

Here is the full lineup for I’m A Celeb South Africa.

Adam Thomas

Adam Thomas. Picture: ITV

The 37-year-old is heading back into the jungle 10 years after his first stint back in 2016, in a full-circle moment.

Fans know him for his roles as Adam Barton on Emmerdale and Donte Charles on Waterloo Road, with over 1 million followers on Instagram.

He did really well last time, making the final and finishing third, so it sounds like he’ll be aiming to go even further now.

Ashley Roberts

Ashley Roberts. Picture: ITV

Ashley Roberts is having another go after narrowly missing out on the jungle crown back in 2012.

The 44-year-old made it all the way to the final before losing to Charlie Brooks, so this feels a bit like unfinished business.

Ashley already reckons this version will be harder, tougher and messier — and by the looks of the trailer, she may be right!

Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt. Picture: ITV

Scarlett Moffatt is back in the jungle and reuniting with Adam Thomas, whom she famously beat to win in 2016.

Since then, her career’s gone from strength to strength, but this time it sounds a lot more personal.

The 35-year-old is now a mum, giving birth to her son Jude back in 2023 and wants to do the show for him.

David Haye

David Haye. Picture: ITV

David Haye is heading back in after finishing third in 2012, and this time he’ll clearly be hoping to go all the way.

He’s said to be really pleased ITV called him up.

The ex-boxer is set to tackle the trials head-on.

Beverley Callard

Beverley Callard. Picture: ITV

The 68-year-old is one of the older contestants of this year's cast.Known for her role on Coronation Street as Liz McDonald.

She originally appeared on the show's ninth season, which took place in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, which was filmed in Wales, so this time round she will get a proper go at it.

Seann Walsh

Seann Walsh. Picture: ITV

Seann Walsh went into the jungle in 2022 but ended up being overshadowed a bit by Matt Hancock’s surprise run to third place.

Seann only finished fifth, which supposedly still bugs him.

The comedian is sure to bring a bit of laughter to the camp.

Sinitta

Sinitta. Picture: ITV

Sinitta is back in camp after first appearing on the show in 2011, which already makes her a fun wildcard this year.

Last time, the 62-year-old had everyone talking after opening up about her past romances with Brad Pitt and Simon Cowell.

So naturally, people will be hoping she’s got a bit more gossip up her sleeve this time too.

Sir Mo Farah

Sir Mo Farah. Picture: ITV

The superstar athlete came fifth in the 2020 season.

Mo was also a contestant on the 2020 Covid season, so he will get a better go at the gruelling challenges this year.

Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins. Picture: ITV

The iconic TOWIE star is surprisingly back for another taste after a very dramatic exit after 72 hours.

The 45-year-old first appeared back in 2014 and is famous for her iconic refusal of the helicopter challenge.

Craig Charles

Craig Charles. Picture: ITV

The Coronation Street star is back for a longer period of time this time around after a brief stint in 2014.

The 61-year-old left the camp after finding out his brother had suddenly passed away, so this time he will get to experience the jungle for real.

Jimmy Bullard

Jimmy Bullard. Picture: ITV

Appearing back in 2014, the ex-footballer had a rather divisive appearance on the show's 2014 series.

The 47-year-old was the first one voted out after his antics rubbed viewers the wrong way, so this year, he is hopefully back for a redemption arc.

Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp. Picture: ITV

At 79 years old, the ex-football manager is this years odlest contest.

Harry is the second ex-winner of the show, and is ready for another taste of a win.

Appearing back in 2018, he made a good impression on viewers, and he is sure to try to replicate it a second time around.