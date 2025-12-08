I'm A Celeb voting figures revealed after Angry Ginge wins

I'm A Celeb voting figures revealed after Angry Ginge wins. Picture: ITV

The I’m a Celeb winner has been announced as none other than streamer Anry Ginge, beating out Aitch, Shona McGarthy, and Tom Read Wilson. But how many people voted? And will the winner get any prize money?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Ginge wins I’m A Celeb

Angry Ginge was crowned King of the jungle in the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! as he won in the show’s final, against finalists Tom Read Wilson and Shona McGarthy - but how many people voted for him?

This 2025 series proved super popular with cast members Ruby Wax, Aitch, and Kelly Brook entertaining the nation for three weeks.

There were some iconic moments from Ginge tackling his fear of spiders and Aitch and Shona stirring up romance rumours.

I'm a Celeb final. Picture: ITV

So, how many people voted for the finalists? And what percentage did Angry Ginge win by?

Here are all the details.

What are the voting figures for I’m A Celeb 2025 final?

This vote was actually the biggest vote in the show’s previous decade of broadcasting, with over 13 million votes!

Ginge said the first thing he was going to do when he left the jungle was visit his Nana, showing off the soft nature that he won over the nation with.

Angry Ginge & Last years winner Danny Jones. Picture: ITV

Despite critics judging the initial selection of the Internet sensation in the I’m A Celeb cast, he has won; the voting figures show just how happy fans were with his stint in the jungle.

Shona was voted out first, with her coming in third place, leaving the dramatic final two of Ginge and Tom.

First was Angry Ginge with 65% of the vote.And second was Tom Read Wilson with 35% of the vote.

It was a clear sweep for the streamer, and he was overjoyed with the news, having been a fan of the show as a child.

Vote Results. Picture: ITV

What do you get for winning I’m A Celeb? & How much did Angry Ginge get paid?

The winner of I’m A Celebrity actually doesn’t win any prize money.

Angry Ginge won’t even get to keep the infamous crown and scepter, that just being a prop.

However, that being said, the title comes with extreme bragging rights, especially for someone who is as big a fan of the show as the Internet star.

I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: ITV

The show is also great promotion for the winner, with Ginge’s opportunities set to soar.So, hopefully this won’t be the last we see of him!

As for his wage for the show, the producers at ITV were super keen to get the new King of the Jungle on the show because of his huge online following, trying to pull in a younger audience.

He reportedly, according to The Sun, was paid £100,000.