I'm A Celeb final 2025: When is the show’s end date?

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 has a stacked lineup full of celebrities who have kept the nation entertained, including Angry Ginge, Tom Read Wilson, and Kelly Brook. But when does the show finish? And how long does it last? Here is all the information.

Aitch takes on 'Jungle Doomsday' challenge

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2025 has seen Aitch, Angry Ginge and Shona McGarty take on some cruel bushtucker trials this season, but when is the I’m A Celeb final?

The show has been a hit as per usual, serving up less drama than usual, with a rather friendly group of celebrities.

The fan-favourite is still waiting to be crowned, with viewers torn between the different celeb personalities.

But when exactly do we see who is crowned King or Queen of the jungle?

What is the date of I’m A Celeb final?

When is the I’m A Celebrity final date & how long is it on for?

I’m A Celeb 2025 debuted this year with 12 campmates on November 19th.

The show usually sends celebs away from their families into the jungle for around three weeks, and the final date has finally been revealed.

With no eliminations just yet, fans are beginning to wonder when the camp will start to shrink.

It has been announced that the final will be broadcast live from Australia on December 7th, with an extra special episode!

Live from 9pm the show will be on for a total of an hour and forty minutes, giving fans a movie-length finale to see who is crowned the King or Queen of the jungle.

The winner of the show will follow in the footsteps of last year’s King, Danny Jones.

That means that fans don’t have long to soak in Aitch, Ruby Wax and Angry Ginge, so make sure you are locked in and have your say!