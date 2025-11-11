Who is I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge? Real name, age & job

11 November 2025, 12:16

Who is I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge? Real name, age & job
Who is I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge? Real name, age & job. Picture: ITV and Instagram via @angryginge13

Angry Ginge has been announced as one of the latest celebrities joining the ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ 2025 cast. But who is he? How does he know Aitch? And who is Angry Ginge dating? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Angry Ginge has been confirmed to be part of the 2025 edition of I’m A Celeb, making him the latest YouTube and Gen-Z star to enter the jungle.

The Internet star has made a bold choice to join the show, with his fame excelling in the last year, appearing in content with the likes of Chunkz, Specs and even working in a similar circle to last year's contestant GK Barry.

He previously denied going on to the series, playing into the haters' comments, saying: “I won’t be on I’m a celeb because I’m not a celebrity.’

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast
I'm A Celeb 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

But who is he? What does he do? And does he know fellow campmate Aitch?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is Angry Ginge’s real name? & How old is he?

Angry Ginge
Angry Ginge. Picture: Getty Images

Angry Ginge has made content under his stage name since 2020.

His real name is Morgan Burtwistle, and he is, of course, from Salford, famously supporting his football team, Manchester United.

He was born on November 13th, 2001, meaning he will be celebrating his 24th birthday just before the show’s premiere on Sunday 16th of November.

What does Angry Ginge do?

He is an Internet personality, gaining fame on his football and gaming-related streams as well as more recently appearing in YouTube content.

Ginge is popular because of his iconic Northern accent and brash personality, never afraid to say what he thinks, which is sure to cause a stir in the jungle.

The star has over 1.4 million followers on Twitch, as well as 2 million on TikTok.

So if you don’t know, get to know!

How do Aitch and Angry Ginge know each other?

Tays, Angry Ginge & Aitch
Tays, Angry Ginge & Aitch. Picture: YouTube

Both Aitch and Ginge are Manchester boys.

They are also of similar ages, with the rapper being just a year older.

The pair share a mutual friend with Aitch’s cousin and content creator Tays.

The three of them often make content together, so fans are super excited for them both to be in the jungle at the same time, as they are sure to cause havoc.

Does Angry Ginge have a girlfriend?

Angry Ginge
Angry Ginge. Picture: Alamy

Whilst he was linked to fellow influencer Kaci Jay, it was never actually confirmed if they were ever dating.

Right now, it is not known if he is dating anybody.

The 6ft 2 star could be lucky enough to find some romance in the jungle!

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

I’m A Celeb Aitch: Age, real name, height & net worth revealed

I’m A Celeb Aitch: Age, real name, height & net worth revealed

Did Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet break up or are they still together?

Did Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet break up or are they still together?

How long have Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble been together?

How long have Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble been together?

What are Nara Smith’s children’s names with Lucky Blue Smith?

What are Nara Smith’s children’s names with Lucky Blue Smith?

Trending

Keyshia Cole performs on stage with boyfriend Hunxho

Keyshia Cole performs on stage with boyfriend Hunxho

When are The Grammys 2026 & how to watch in the UK

When are The Grammys 2026 & how to watch in the UK

Big Sean defends Jhene Aiko amid speculation about their split

Big Sean defends Jhene Aiko amid speculation about their split

Jhene Aiko dating history from ex-husband Dot da Genius to Big Sean

Jhene Aiko dating history from ex-husband Dot da Genius to Big Sean

Inside Cardi B’s divorce from Offset & how much spousal support she’ll pay

Inside Cardi B’s divorce settlement with Offset & how much spousal support she’ll pay

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working