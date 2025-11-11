Who is I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge? Real name, age & job

Who is I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge? Real name, age & job. Picture: ITV and Instagram via @angryginge13

Angry Ginge has been announced as one of the latest celebrities joining the ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ 2025 cast. But who is he? How does he know Aitch? And who is Angry Ginge dating? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Angry Ginge has been confirmed to be part of the 2025 edition of I’m A Celeb, making him the latest YouTube and Gen-Z star to enter the jungle.

The Internet star has made a bold choice to join the show, with his fame excelling in the last year, appearing in content with the likes of Chunkz, Specs and even working in a similar circle to last year's contestant GK Barry.

He previously denied going on to the series, playing into the haters' comments, saying: “I won’t be on I’m a celeb because I’m not a celebrity.’

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

But who is he? What does he do? And does he know fellow campmate Aitch?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is Angry Ginge’s real name? & How old is he?

Angry Ginge. Picture: Getty Images

Angry Ginge has made content under his stage name since 2020.

His real name is Morgan Burtwistle, and he is, of course, from Salford, famously supporting his football team, Manchester United.

He was born on November 13th, 2001, meaning he will be celebrating his 24th birthday just before the show’s premiere on Sunday 16th of November.

What does Angry Ginge do?

Micah Richards taking the piss out of Angry Ginge for his name being "Morgan"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HxLocPR4h7 — Iddy (@AFC_Iddy) April 21, 2025

He is an Internet personality, gaining fame on his football and gaming-related streams as well as more recently appearing in YouTube content.

Ginge is popular because of his iconic Northern accent and brash personality, never afraid to say what he thinks, which is sure to cause a stir in the jungle.

The star has over 1.4 million followers on Twitch, as well as 2 million on TikTok.

So if you don’t know, get to know!

How do Aitch and Angry Ginge know each other?

Tays, Angry Ginge & Aitch. Picture: YouTube

Both Aitch and Ginge are Manchester boys.

They are also of similar ages, with the rapper being just a year older.

The pair share a mutual friend with Aitch’s cousin and content creator Tays.

The three of them often make content together, so fans are super excited for them both to be in the jungle at the same time, as they are sure to cause havoc.

Does Angry Ginge have a girlfriend?

Angry Ginge. Picture: Alamy

Whilst he was linked to fellow influencer Kaci Jay, it was never actually confirmed if they were ever dating.

Right now, it is not known if he is dating anybody.

The 6ft 2 star could be lucky enough to find some romance in the jungle!