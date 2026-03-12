Who has won I’m A Celeb? All winners from past series

12 March 2026, 15:41

Who has won I’m A Celeb? All winners from past series
Who has won I’m A Celeb? All winners from past series. Picture: ITV

With I’m a Celebrity All Stars South Africa having a fast-approaching start date, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and wondering who the last king and queens of the jungle were. So who won I’m A Celeb 2025? & Who are the previous winners? Here are all the details.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is returning with its All Stars, South Africa edition, set to star contestants like Harry Redknapp, Gemma Collins, and more – but who won I’m a Celeb 2025? And who are the previous King and Queen of the Jungle?

The hit show is one of the longest-running reality competitions ever, debuting in 2002 and celebrating its 24th year this year.

From snakes to eating challenges, fans have seen celebrities put through their paces for two decades, but with all the drama, it is hard to remember who actually won the show.

Ant & Dec
Ant & Dec. Picture: ITV

With the exciting new addition of the South African spin-off, the hype is real, but who has won the show before?

Here are all the details.

All the previous winners of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

2025 (Season 25)– Angry Ginge

Angry Ginge
Angry Ginge. Picture: ITV

2024 (Season 24)- Danny Jones

Danny Jones
Danny Jones. Picture: ITV

2023 (South Africa, Season 1) – Myleene Klaas

Myleene Klaas
Myleene Klaas. Picture: ITV

2023 (Season 23) - Sam Thompson

Sam Thompson
Sam Thompson. Picture: ITV

2022 (Season 22)- Jill Scott

Jill Scott
Jill Scott. Picture: ITV

2021 (Season 21) - Danny Miller

Danny Miller
Danny Miller. Picture: ITV

2020 (Season 20)- Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna Fletcher
Giovanna Fletcher. Picture: ITV

2019 (Season 19)- Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline Jossa
Jacqueline Jossa. Picture: ITV

2018 (Season 18)- Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp
Harry Redknapp. Picture: ITV

2017 (Season 17) - Georgia Toffolo

Georgia Toffolo
Georgia Toffolo. Picture: ITV

2016 (Season 16) - Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt
Scarlett Moffatt. Picture: ITV

2015 (Season 15) - Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison
Vicky Pattison. Picture: ITV

2014 (Season 14)- Carl Fogarty

Carl Fogarty
Carl Fogarty. Picture: ITV

2013 (Season 13) - Kian Egan

Kian Egan
Kian Egan. Picture: ITV

2012 (Season 12)- Charlie Brooks

Charlie Brooks
Charlie Brooks. Picture: ITV

2011 (Season 11) - Dougie Poynter

Dougie Poynter
Dougie Poynter. Picture: ITV

2010 (Season 10)- Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon. Picture: ITV

2009 (Season 9) - Gino D'Acampo

Gino D'Acampo
Gino D'Acampo. Picture: ITV

2008 (Season 8)- Joe Swash

Joe Swash
Joe Swash. Picture: ITV

2007 (Season 7)- Christopher Biggins

Christopher Biggins
Christopher Biggins. Picture: ITV

2006 (Season 6) - Matt Willis

Matt Willis
Matt Willis. Picture: ITV

2005 (Season 5)- Carol Thatcher

Carol Thatcher
Carol Thatcher. Picture: ITV

2004 (Season 4) – Joe Pasquale

Joe Pasquale
Joe Pasquale. Picture: ITV

2004 (Season 3) - Kerry Katona

Kerry Katona
Kerry Katona. Picture: ITV

2003 (Season 2)- Phil Tufnell

Phil Tufnell
Phil Tufnell. Picture: ITV

2002 (Season 1) Tony Blackburn

Tony Blackburn
Tony Blackburn. Picture: ITV

