Who has won I’m A Celeb? All winners from past series
12 March 2026, 15:41
Picture:
ITV
With I’m a Celebrity All Stars South Africa having a fast-approaching start date, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and wondering who the last king and queens of the jungle were. So who won I’m A Celeb 2025? & Who are the previous winners? Here are all the details.
is returning with its I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! All Stars, South Africa edition, set to star contestants like Harry Redknapp, Gemma Collins, and more – but who won I’m a Celeb 2025? And who are the previous King and Queen of the Jungle?
The hit show is one of the longest-running reality competitions ever, debuting in 2002 and celebrating its 24th year this year.
From snakes to eating challenges, fans have seen celebrities put through their paces for two decades, but with all the drama, it is hard to remember who actually won the show.
Ant & Dec.
Picture:
ITV
With the exciting new addition of the South African spin-off, the hype is real, but who has won the show before?
Here are all the details.
All the previous winners of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
2025 (Season 25)– Angry Ginge
Angry Ginge.
Picture:
ITV
2024 (Season 24)- Danny Jones
Danny Jones.
Picture:
ITV
2023 (South Africa, Season 1) – Myleene Klaas
Myleene Klaas.
Picture:
ITV
2023 (Season 23) - Sam Thompson
Sam Thompson.
Picture:
ITV
2022 (Season 22)- Jill Scott
Jill Scott.
Picture:
ITV
2021 (Season 21) - Danny Miller
Danny Miller.
Picture:
ITV
2020 (Season 20)- Giovanna Fletcher
Giovanna Fletcher.
Picture:
ITV
2019 (Season 19)- Jacqueline Jossa
Jacqueline Jossa.
Picture:
ITV
2018 (Season 18)- Harry Redknapp
Harry Redknapp.
Picture:
ITV
2017 (Season 17) - Georgia Toffolo
Georgia Toffolo.
Picture:
ITV
2016 (Season 16) - Scarlett Moffatt
Scarlett Moffatt.
Picture:
ITV
2015 (Season 15) - Vicky Pattison
Vicky Pattison.
Picture:
ITV
2014 (Season 14)- Carl Fogarty
Carl Fogarty.
Picture:
ITV
2013 (Season 13) - Kian Egan
Kian Egan.
Picture:
ITV
2012 (Season 12)- Charlie Brooks
Charlie Brooks.
Picture:
ITV
2011 (Season 11) - Dougie Poynter
Dougie Poynter.
Picture:
ITV
2010 (Season 10)- Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon.
Picture:
ITV
2009 (Season 9) - Gino D'Acampo
Gino D'Acampo.
Picture:
ITV
2008 (Season 8)- Joe Swash
Joe Swash.
Picture:
ITV
2007 (Season 7)- Christopher Biggins
Christopher Biggins.
Picture:
ITV
2006 (Season 6) - Matt Willis
Matt Willis.
Picture:
ITV
2005 (Season 5)- Carol Thatcher
Carol Thatcher.
Picture:
ITV
2004 (Season 4) – Joe Pasquale
Joe Pasquale.
Picture:
ITV
2004 (Season 3) - Kerry Katona
Kerry Katona.
Picture:
ITV
2003 (Season 2)- Phil Tufnell
Phil Tufnell.
Picture:
ITV
2002 (Season 1) Tony Blackburn
Tony Blackburn.
Picture:
ITV