I’m A Celeb Aitch: Age, real name, height & net worth revealed. Picture: Getty Images and ITV

Aitch has been announced as one of the newest ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ 2025 cast members alongside his Manchester friend, Angry Ginge, and reality star Jack Osbourne. But who is he? Here is everything you need to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Aitch has been announced to be one of the new campmates on the latest instalment of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for 2025.

The music artist is a famous Manchester-born rapper, known for his tracks ‘Taste’ and ‘Rain’.

The rapper has been on the scene since 2015, and he has been an icon on the UK rap scene, now trading that in for the TV screen.

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

Aitch is mates with the other Manny campmate, YouTuber Angry Ginge, the pair are sure to cause a stir amongst the other celebs.

But what is Aitch’s real name? What’s his height? And what is he worth?

Here are all the details.

What is Aitch’s real name? & How old is he?

Aitch. Picture: Getty Images

Aitch has a very clever stagename, taking inspiration from his birth name.

His full name is Harrison Armstrong, his rapper name using his initial quite literally.

He was born on December 9th, 1999, making him 25.

How tall is Aitch?

The Manny-born rapper is a lot taller than initially meets the eye.

He is supposedly 6ft 1, making him one of the taller campmates this year.

Aitch. Picture: Getty Images

What is Aitch’s net worth?

The ‘Body’ rapper has been one of the most consistent names in UK rap for the past 5 years.

Winning a Brit award in 2023 for best hip-hop act, he still has even more awards to win.

That being said, he is estimated to be worth anywhere between £1.5million - £3 million.