Are I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and Angry Ginge friends?

Aitch and Angry Ginge have debuted on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’, the Manchester boys are serving up entertainment already, alongside celebs like Ruby Wax, Jack Osbourne, and Kelly Brook. But how do they know each other? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Ginge dines down on camel toe in I'm A Celeb preview clip

Angry Ginge and Aitch are already a dynamic duo of the I’m A Celeb 2025 cast, debuting with other campmates Kelly Brook, Ruby Wax, and Jack Osbourne.

Here are all the details.

Aitch & Angry Ginge. Picture: Getty Images

The pair are both representing the North, both hailing from Manchester, offering up very similar banter, much to the nation's delight.

Aitch is the charming rapper, famous for his tracks ‘Taste’ and ‘Rain’, winning a BRIT award back in 2023.

Fans saw them link up on the show’s premiere on November 16th, both surprised with each other's presence, when they both were successful in the first mini-trial getting fast-tracked in the getaway car straight to camp.

When Aitch saw his friend, he jokingly said: “That’s not Ginge! I’ve come on the show to get away from people like Angry Ginge.”

Angry Ginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, is famous for streaming and becoming an online personality over the last few years.

They share a mutual friend through the likes of YouTuber and musician Tays.

Ginge and Tays have a podcast together, which often features the ‘Body’ rapper, showing off their friendship.

Aitch, Angry Ginge & Tays. Picture: YouTube

Whilst the YouTuber and Aitch are childhood best friends, the football streamer has slotted right in with the pair, becoming good friends.

This friendship is sure to blossom even further on TV, giving the nation a show with their playful and blunt humour.

Tays has already been streaming in his own campmate gear, tuning into the premiere of the 2025 season, and cheering on his friends.

We are truly in for a treat as this dynamic duo continues to serve up entertainment for the next 3 weeks.

Aitch & Ginge. Picture: Getty Images

Who are the I'm A Celeb 2025 campmates? Full list of contestants:

The lineup is stacked this year from soap stars to Internet stars, here is the full lineup of the 2025 edition of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Kelly Brook

Martin Kemp

Eddie Kadi

Alex Scott MBE

Angry Ginge

Jack Osbourne

Ruby Wax OBE

Aitch

Shona McGarty

Lisa Riley