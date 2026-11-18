I'm A Celeb 2026 Sharky: Real name, age & height

I'm A Celeb 2026 Sharky: Real name, age & height. Picture: ITV & Getty Images

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is back on our screens, with cast members Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, and AJ Odudu making a splash. But who is Beta Squad member, Sharky? What is his real name? How tall is YouTuber Sharky?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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I’m A Celeb 2026 is back with a brand-new lineup of celebrities, including AJ Odudu, Jack Skipper and Mariella Frostrup, but who is YouTuber Sharky? How tall is he? & How old is I’m A Celeb’s Sharky?

The Beta Squad member is the first from his collective to enter the jungle, whilst his counterparts King Kenny and Niko Omilana starred in Celebrity Traitors.

The Internet personality is already making an impact in the jungle, with fans wanting to get to know him more.

Sharky. Picture: Instagram via @sharky

So, how old is Sharky? How tall is he? & What’s his real name?

Here are all the details.

What is I’m A Celeb’s Sharky’s real name?

His birth name is Sharmarke Mohamud.

Sharky with Beta Squad. Picture: alamy

How old is I’m A Celeb’s Sharky?

He was born on December 31st, 1995.

Sharky is 30 years old.

Sharky. Picture: Instagram via @sharky

How tall is I’m A Celeb’s Sharky?

He is 6ft 1.

Is I’m A Celeb’s Sharky Muslim? & Where is he from?

The 30-year-old was originally born in Utrecht the Netherlands, moving to the UK as a child.

He is of Somali heritage.

Sharky is a Muslim who shares a lot about his faith on social media.