I'm A Celeb 2026's Leomie Anderson: Age, height & net worth

I'm A Celeb 2026's Leomie Anderson: Age, height & net worth. Picture: Getty Images & ITV

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! is back for 2026 with a brand-new cast featuring the likes of Mariella Frostrup, AJ Odudu & Wayne Rooney. But how old is Leomie Anderson? Has she been in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show? & Who is Leomie Anderson? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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I’m A Celeb is back on our screens before the festive period with model Leomie Anderson catching people's attention alongside fellow cast members, Mariella Frostrup, Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows – but when was Leomie Anderson in Victoria's Secret? Does she have a husband? & How tall is I’m A Celeb’s Leomie?

The fashion superstar and model has had an incredibly impressive career, working with iconic brands like Burberry, Tom Ford and Vivienne Westwood.

Most famously, though, the fashionista is known for walking in the Victoria's Secret fashion show from 2015-2018, officially becoming the first Black British model to be crowned an Angel.

Leomi Anderson. Picture: Getty Images

She has also long been an advocate for diversity in the fashion industry as well as being a British face in spaces where she was often the only one.

Leomie is well known in her own sphere, but for audiences that are just getting to know the British star, here is everything you need to know.

How old is I’m A Celeb’s Leomie Anderson?

Leomi Anderson. Picture: Insatagram via @leomieanderson

Leomie was born on February 14th 1993.

She is currently 33 years old.

How tall is I’m A Celeb’s Leomie Anderson?

Leomie Anderson at Victoria's Secret fashion show. Picture: Getty Images

The supermodel is naturally very tall, which becomes more noticeable when you take her out of the tall world of fashion.

She is 5ft 10.

Who is I’m A Celeb’s Leomie Anderson’s boyfriend?

Leomie Anderson & Joey Lit. Picture: Instagram via @leomieanderson

Leomie has previously had a high-profile relationship with rapper Lacey Foux, whom she dated from 2016-2023.

However, she has since been in a relationship with fashion designer Joey Lit, whose real name is Jonathon Coffie.

Joey is co-founder of Ghanaian streetwear brand, Free the Youth, as well as being a creative director and electrical engineer.

Leomie Anderson. Picture: ITV

The couple is in a long-distance relationship, with Leomie meeting her boyfriend once a month and travelling, creating a fun dynamic.

The pair have been dating since 2024, and the Victoria's Secret star has been clear that their relationship is heading towards marriage.

What is I’m A Celeb’s Leomie Anderson's 2026 net worth?

Leomie Anderson. Picture: Getty Images

The model has been working since she was just 14 years old.

She has since worked with brands like Marc Jacobs, Fenty Beauty, and more.

Leomie is estimated to be worth £2 million.