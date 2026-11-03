I'm A Celeb 2026: Full celebrity lineup & when does it start?

I'm A Celeb 2026: Full celebrity lineup & when does it start? Picture: ITV

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is back with a brand-new lineup of celebrities, including names like Jack Skipper, Keith Lemon, and Claire Sweeney. What is the I’m A Celeb start date? & Who is in the 2026 I’m A Celeb lineup? & What is Keith Lemon’s real name?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is back after crowning its 2025 winner, Angry Ginge, last year; a fresh new lineup of celebrities is heading into the jungle – so who is in the full lineup of I’m A Celeb 2026? & When does I’m A Celeb start?

The reality show is back for another round, serving up bush tucker trial and campmate drama in the lead-up to the festive period.

2025 I'm A Celeb Winner, Angry Ginge. Picture: ITV

Ant and Dec are returning to our screens live from the Australian jungle to push an impressive cast of celebrities to their limits.

But when is the show back? How long is it on for? & What celebs are involved?

Here are all the details.

When does I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! start? & How long is it on for?

I'm A Celeb 2026. Picture: ITV

The 2026 series is expected to run for approximately three weeks, with celebrities gradually eliminated until a King or Queen of the Jungle is crowned in the live final in early December.

The new series of I'm A Celeb is set to return to ITV on Monday 16 November 2026 at 9pm.

Although the reported line-up has already been revealed by The Sun, ITV has yet to officially confirm any of the names, but is expected to do so within the next few days.

Full celebrity lineup of I’m A Celeb 2026

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney. Picture: Getty Images

Wayne Rooney is one of the most infamous Manchester United ex-players, also playing for England’s national team across 3 different World Cup tournaments.

The 40-year-old’s wife, Coleen Rooney, made an appearance on ITV's 2024 instalment of the show, where she was the runner-up.

Joanna Page

Joanna Page. Picture: Getty Images

Joanna Page is most well-known for her iconic role as Stacey in Gavin and Stacey, is swapping the glamour of the acting world for the rags of the jungle.

She is 49 years old.

Ade Adepitan

Ade Adepitan. Picture: Getty Images

Ade Adepitan is a former Paralympic basketball player and television presenter who first came to prominence through his sporting achievements representing Great Britain.

The 53-year-old will reportedly make history as the first I'm A Celebrity contestant to use a wheelchair.

Sharky

Sharky. Picture: Getty Images

Sharky, whose real name is Sharmarke Mohamud, is best known as a member of the hugely popular YouTube collective Beta Squad, which has amassed millions of followers through its comedy and challenge videos.

The 30-year-old is reportedly making the move into mainstream television following the success of fellow internet personality Angry Ginge and Nella Rose on the show, as well as his fellow Beta Squad member, King Kenny, starring in Traitors.

Chloe Burrows

Chloe Burrows. Picture: Getty Images

Chloe Burrows first found fame on Love Island in 2021, where she reached the final, but has since spread her wings into the world of presenting and podcasting.

The 30-year-old also previously appeared on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, although her time on the show ended after she quit during the second episode.

Ricky Wilson

Ricky Wilson. Picture: Getty Images

Ricky Wilson is best known as the lead singer of British rock band Kaiser Chiefs.

The 48-year-old also has previous television experience, having served as a coach on BBC's The Voice UK between 2014 and 2016.

AJ Odudu

AJ Odudu. Picture: Getty Images

AJ Odudu is a familiar face on British television, best known for her presenting work on Big Brother, where she has hosted the main show alongside Will Best since 2023.

The 38-year-old is no stranger to ITV either, having appeared across a number of its programmes.

Mariella Frostrup

Mariella Frostrup. Picture: Getty Images

Mariella Frostrup is a well-established broadcaster and journalist, best known for her distinctive husky voice and extensive career presenting television and radio programmes.

The 63-year-old has previously appeared on ITV's Loose Women.

Leomie Anderson

Leomie Anderson. Picture: Getty Images

Leomie Anderson is an internationally recognised fashion model, best known for walking the runway for Victoria's Secret and working with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry.

The 33-year-old has already tested herself on a reality survival show, appearing in Netflix's Celebrity Bear Hunt, hosted by Bear Grylls.

Claire Sweeney

Claire Sweeney. Picture: Getty Images

Claire Sweeney is best known for her acting career, particularly her role as Lindsey Corkhill in Channel 4 soap Brookside and, more recently, Cassie Plummer in ITV's Coronation Street.

The 55-year-old actress has an existing connection to the jungle through her on-screen son, Alan Halsall, who played Tyrone Dobbs in Corrie and appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2024.

Leigh Francis

Leigh Francis. Picture: Getty Images

Leigh Francis is best known for his comedy alter ego Keith Lemon, having created and starred in popular television shows including Celebrity Juice, Bo' Selecta! and Through the Keyhole.

The 53-year-old comedian has previously been mentioned by Ant and Dec on their podcast as a celeb they would like to see in the Jungle.

Jack Skipper

Jack Skipper. Picture: Press Release

Jack Skipper is a rising British stand-up comedian, best known for his relatable observational humour and viral comedy videos across TikTok and Instagram.

The former carpet fitter has built a following through his social media content and appearances on the comedy circuit.