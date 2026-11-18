I'm A Celeb 2026 AJ Odudu: Where is she from, partner and age

I'm A Celeb 2026 AJ Odudu: Where is she from, partner and age. Picture: Getty Images

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has returned to our screens, with cast members Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows and Ade Adeptian making a splash. But who is dumped castmate AJ Odudu? Has she really left the jungle? How old is AJ Odudu? & What is her net worth?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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I’m A Celeb 2026 is back with a fresh batch of celebrities entering the jungle, including Jack Skipper, Marielle Frostrup, and Ade Adepitan facing the bush tucker trials – but who is AJ Odudu? How old is she? Where is AJ Odudu from? & What is her net worth?

In a shock twist, the TV host was dumped from the first day of the show, in a first-of-its-kind exit, much to fans' disappointment.

However, fans have noticed that she hasn’t done an exit interview, which could suggest she could be set to return in a surprise entrance.

AJ Odudu. Picture: Getty Images

But what is there to know?

Here all the details.

How old is I'm A Celeb's AJ Odudu?

AJ Odudu I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

AJ was born on 12th February 1988.

She is 38 years old.

Where is I'm A Celeb's AJ Odudu from?

AJ Odudu. Picture: Getty Images

The TV host is of Nigerian descent.

However, she was born in Blackburn, Lancashire.

Who is I'm A Celeb's AJ Odudu’s partner?

AJ Odudu. Picture: Getty Images

AJ is currently engaged to her fiancé, Peter Gibson.

He is an art dealer and proposed in June 2025.

What is I'm A Celeb's AJ Odudu’s 2026 net worth?

AJ Odudu & WiIll Best. Picture: Getty Images

The 38-year-old is known for her Big Brother hosting gig as well as also appearing on shows like Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win and more.

She is estimated to be worth £2.5 million.