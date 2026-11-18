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18 November 2026, 17:11
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has returned to our screens, with cast members Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows and Ade Adeptian making a splash. But who is dumped castmate AJ Odudu? Has she really left the jungle? How old is AJ Odudu? & What is her net worth?
I’m A Celeb 2026 is back with a fresh batch of celebrities entering the jungle, including Jack Skipper, Marielle Frostrup, and Ade Adepitan facing the bush tucker trials – but who is AJ Odudu? How old is she? Where is AJ Odudu from? & What is her net worth?
In a shock twist, the TV host was dumped from the first day of the show, in a first-of-its-kind exit, much to fans' disappointment.
However, fans have noticed that she hasn’t done an exit interview, which could suggest she could be set to return in a surprise entrance.
But what is there to know?
Here all the details.
AJ was born on 12th February 1988.
She is 38 years old.
The TV host is of Nigerian descent.
However, she was born in Blackburn, Lancashire.
AJ is currently engaged to her fiancé, Peter Gibson.
He is an art dealer and proposed in June 2025.
The 38-year-old is known for her Big Brother hosting gig as well as also appearing on shows like Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win and more.
She is estimated to be worth £2.5 million.