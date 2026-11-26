I'm A Celeb 2026's Ade Adeptian: Age, wife & children

I'm A Celeb 2026's Ade Adeptian: Age, wife & children. Picture: Getty Images & ITV

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has been serving up the bush tucker trials and drama with cast members AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, and Wayne Rooney. But who is TV host, Ade Adeptian? How old is he? & Who is Ade Adeptian’s wife, Linda Harrison?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2026 is back with a brand new batch of celebrity campmates, including the likes of Wayne Rooney, Mariella Frostrup, and Ricky Wilson, but who is I’m A Celeb’s Ade Adeptian? Who is his wife Linda Harrison? & Does Ade Adeptian have children?

The TV host is a familiar face because of his infamous work on Children in Need and Sportsround, as well as being a bronze-medal athlete who competed in the 2004 Paralympic Games.

The television star has been opening up on I’m A Celeb about the struggles he’s faced as a disabled man in the industry but also in his personal life.

Ade Adeotian. Picture: Getty Images

So what is there to know about Ade Adeptian?

Here are all the details.

How old is I’m A Celeb’s Ade Adeptian?

He was born on March 27th, 1973.

He is 53 years old.

Who is I’m A Celeb’s Ade Adeptian married to?

Ade Adeptian & his wife. Picture: Getty Images

Ade opened up on the show about his relationship with his wife, Linda Harrison.

Whilst they have a 17-year age gap, the couple have been married for more than 16 years!

Linda is a Scottish singer-songwriter; the pair crossed paths at the NTA Awards.

Ade Adeptian & his wife. Picture: Instagram via @adeadeptian

How many children does I’m A Celeb’s Ade Adeptian have with wife, Linda Harrison?

Ade has two kids with his wife.

Bolla is his eldest child, a son, who was born in 2021.

Zayla is his youngest, his daughter born in 2025.