What did Ice Spice do & why is she losing followers? Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Here's why Ice Spice has lost over 500,000 followers amid the recent drama with fellow rapper Cleotrapa.

Ice Spice has had a busy week - from announcing a UK & Europe Y2K tour to responding to support act Cleotrapa's claims of 'mistreatment' whilst opening on the US leg.

The 24-year-old 'Munch' rapper has lost almost 540,000 Instagram followers over the last 12 days, as reported by account The Pop Flop.

So, why has Ice Spice lost over 500k followers on Instagram and what did she allegedly do to former friend Cleotrapa? Here's everything you need to know.

Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour In New York. Picture: Getty

What did Ice Spice do?

Ice Spice has been wrapped up in a feud with ex-support act Cleotrapa, who alleged that her and her team mistreated her on tour in a series of TikTok videos.

She alleged that she was not looked after properly whilst on tour, saying: "How am I not a part of the budget but y'all invited me on tour?" she said after recounting an incident where she had to pay for her own salad.

Ice Spice hit back at Cleotrapa's complaints on X (Twitter) Space, saying: "Crashing out is sad you guys," and finished by saying "This s**t is sad because I genuinely was trying to help her. I'm like "Yo, do you want to just come on this tour?"'

Cleotrapa opened a few of the The Y2K! World Tour shows. Picture: Getty

Why has Ice Spice lost over 500,000 Instagram followers?

Possibly as a result of Ice Spice's recent headline-grabbing news of Cleotrapa's tell-all, many fans have pressed the unfollow button on the rapper.

Some assume that Ice Spice has lost the vast amount of followers due to Cleotrapa's series of TikTok videos. However she was also in a love triangle with British rapper Central Cee and his now ex-girlfriend Madeline Argy after they were rumoured to be dating during the release of 'Did It First'.

Ice Spice and Central Cee were rumoured to be dating after being spotted shopping in London together, and Cench left some flirty comments under her posts.

Central Cee and Madeline Argy were together for almost two years. . Picture: Instagram

Madeline Argy, Central Cee's on-off girlfriend, then shared a screenshot of Cench's comment under Ice Spice's post to her Instagram story, before swiftly deleting it.

In the same time frame, Central Cee posted a picture of him in an England football jersey to his stories, with Ice Spice sharing a video of an England top which appears to be the same as his.

Argy and Central Cee have since split, after the influencer alleged that the rapper didn't tell her about the steamy interactions with Ice Spice.