Who is Cleotrapa and what happened between her & Ice Spice?

Who is Ice Spice's former friend Cleotrapa and what is the drama between the two? Here's everything we know.

Ice Spice has been in the news recently after her former friend and rapper Cleotrapa slammed her online in a TikTok tell-all.

The 24-year-old has just wrapped her Y2K US tour and is set to take it worldwide later this year, but her opening act for a few US dates won't be joining her.

So, who is Cleotrapa and what did she say about Ice Spice, including the rumours she is using Ozempic? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Cleotrapa, Ice Spice's former friend?

Cleotrapa is a 26-year-old rapper based in New York, who was the opening act of several of Ice Spice's Y2K concert tour performances.

Following the support slot, she aired her issues against the 24-year-old online, and the pair have now been embroiled in an online feud.

She alleged that she was not looked after properly whilst on tour, saying: "How am I not a part of the budget but y'all invited me on tour?" she said after recounting an incident where she had to pay for her own salad.

What has Ice Spice said about the Cleotrapa drama?

Ice Spice hit back at Cleotrapa's complaints on X (Twitter) Space, saying: "Crashing out is sad you guys."

Her lengthy response also said: "The scary part of fame honestly is the moment that somebody feels like they can no longer use your platform or like they’re not getting exactly what they want out of a situation the way that they want it, you know what I mean, that’s when they decide to crash out every single time. I'm noticing a pattern."

"This s**t is sad because I genuinely was trying to help her. I'm like "Yo, do you want to just come on this tour?"'

What did Cleotrapa say about the Ice Spice Ozempic allegations?

Cleotrapa claimed in her expose that Ice Spice is using weight-loss drug Ozempic, after the rapper denied such rumours last week.

She tweeted about the Did It First rapper: "Imagine being called big by someone that was just big. I'm going to bed bro Ozempic got yall gassed & fatphobic now? BET."

Ice Spice told her followers in the X Space towards Cleotrapa's claims that 'B**ch, you not going to tell the people how we was at an Italian restaurant and you ate so much f**king food, you f**king vacuum, that the server was like, "Where did the food go?"