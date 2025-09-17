Who is Ice Spice’s new boyfriend Sauce Gardner & how long have they been dating?

Who is Ice Spice’s new boyfriend Sauce Gardner & how long have they been dating? Picture: Getty Images

Ice Spice has officially confirmed her newest relationship with Jets player Sauce Gardner. But who is he? What is his net worth? And when did they first start dating? Here are all the details.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ice Spice revealed her new boyfriend, Sauce Gardner, in an interview with Keke Palmer on 17th September, after being spotted together earlier this year.

The couple have popped out together, appearing court side at sports games, as well as each other sharing nonchalant pictures to their socials.

Ice Spice's post to Instagram. Picture: Instagram via @icespice

They are the latest celebrity couple to send the Internet into frenzy, but Ice, as usual, kept it cool, calm, and collected when addressing the relationship with Keke.

When asked about how it feels to be dating a fellow celebrity, and her response to the fan hype around the relationship, she shared her opinion.

She said: “I didn’t think it would be such a big deal, but it is a really big deal. It is entertaining, because when I was growing up, looking at people I looked up to, I would be all up in their business too, so I get it, I really do understand.”

Ice Spice kept it vague when she was addressing her relationship with New York Jefts cornerback, Sauce Gardner. 👀 🎥: Baby, This Is Keke Palmer pic.twitter.com/bsFhzCjuoO — Page Six (@PageSix) September 17, 2025

So, who is her celebrity boyfriend? And how long have they been together?

Here are all the details.

Who is Ice Spice’s boyfriend, Sauce Gardner? & What is his net worth?

Sauce Gardner, whose real name is Ahmad Gardner, is an NFL player who plays for the New York Jets.

Sauce Gardner. Picture: Getty Images

He is 25 years old, the same age as Ice, already making a name for himself in the world of American football after winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the year award back in 2022.

His contract also reflects his success; he broke the record for the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history! The deal is worth $120 million.

His net worth is estimated to be around $20 million, which could have gone up following the recent contract.

How long have Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner been dating?

Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner. Picture: Getty Images

This couple is speculated to have been dating since early this year, first being spotted publicly back in March 2025.

The rapper actually was the first to make the relationship public, posting him on her Instagram in a now archived post in April.

The post, like her nature, was a very calm and collected hard launch that went under the radar for some fans. Because of this, some fans suspect the couple had been dating a bit longer than early this year, perhaps in the Winter of 2024, suggesting they could be coming up to a 1-year anniversary.

ICE SPICE AND SAUCE GARDNER

pic.twitter.com/m2EKduHtII — sabby🐵 (@lilgummygoat) May 17, 2025

Ice has been known to go to NFL games with pop star, Taylor Swift who supports her fianceé, and fans now look forward to seeing Ice in the stands for her man as well.

However, more recently, in August, the ‘Munch’ rapper was seen with French basketball player, Diamanti Blazi, sparking breakup rumours, but these seem to have been put to bed following her interview with Keke Palmer.