Ice Cube walks away from $9m film role after ‘declining Covid vaccine’

The rapper and actor has exited from a $9 million movie role after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ice Cube has turned down a $9m (£6.5m) film role salary after “declining a request from producers to get vaccinated,” a report has claimed.

According to a Friday report from The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old hip-hop legend walked away from Sony's comedy after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated.

Ice Cube is an American rapper, actor, and filmmaker. In 1987, he formed the pioneering gangsta rap group N.W.A along with Eazy-E and Dr.Dre. Picture: Getty

The NWA rapper and actor was set to star in the comedy film Oh Hell No alongside Jack Black. However, he reportedly chose to leave the project as he declined the Covid vaccine.

According to the publication, “producers on Oh Hell No made the request that cast on the project would need to be vaccinated”.

The Friday actor, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson Sr. have yet to comment on the report.

Back in June 2020, Ice Cube tweeted about the coronavirus pandemic, urging doctors to tell people the truth.

The rapper wrote: “Doctors of the world: Stop lying about the Coronavirus. The people needs absolute TRUTH.”

While he did not specifically delve into details on his stance, he did insinuate that doctors are not being fully transparent with people.

Meanwhile, the 'It Was A Good Day' rapper has been spotted wearing masks at public eventsand has also encouraged mask-wearing on his Twitter account.

The comedy film Oh Hell No, was due to begin filming this winter. The storyline revolves around Jack Black’s character falling in love with the mother of his rival, who would have been played by Ice Cube.

Sony are reportedly recasting Ice Cube’s role.