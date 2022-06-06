How did Atlanta rapper Trouble die? What was his cause of death?

6 June 2022, 16:44

The Atlanta rapper passed away at age 34 on Sunday 5th June 2022.

Atlanta rapper Trouble has died at an apartment complex in Georgia. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news of his death to local media on Sunday (Jun 5).

Trouble was 34. Fellow artists such as Drake, Gucci Mane, Killer Mike and more have paid tribute to the 'Ready' rapper.

But, how did Trouble pass away? Here's what we know about his untimely death.

Atlanta rapper Trouble has died aged 34.
Atlanta rapper Trouble has died aged 34. Picture: Getty

  1. How did Trouble die?

    According to WSBTV Atlanta, Trouble – real name Mariel Semonte Orr – was shot around 3:20am on Sunday morning (Jun 5) at the Lake St James Apartment complex in Conyers.

    Deputies told the publication that they arrived at the scene and found the rapper lying on the ground.

    Trouble was said to have been visiting a female friend at the apartment complex when he was shot, according to the investigators.

  2. What was Trouble's cause of death?

    Trouble's cause of death was the result of a gunshot wound.

    He had reportedly been shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.

  3. Who has paid tribute to Trouble?

    Many fans and fellow celebrities have paid tribute to Trouble.

    The rapper’s label Def Jam released a statement, writing: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob.”

    Music producer E Dewey Smith added: “I’m heartbroken to hear of Trouble’s passing…at 34 years of age! Even though he was a Rapper and I’m a Pastor, we could connect on EVERY conversation! He was real, authentic, ABSOLUTELY genuine, and LOVED Atlanta!!! I loved talking to him and enjoyed doing production with him!”

    See tributes below.

    Drake pays tribute to Trouble on Instagram
    Drake pays tribute to Trouble on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi

As of now, there have been no arrests, but a warrant has been obtained for a man named Jamichael Jones, who was involved in a “domestic situation” with the woman Trouble was with.

The famous Atlanta rapper's music career kicked off just over a decade ago when he released his 2011 debut mixtape December 17th.

The mixtape included his hit “Bussin,’” which featured rappers Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka Flame and Trae tha Truth on the remix.

During his career, Trouble has worked with stars such as Lupe Fiasco, Young Thug, Quavo, Nard & B, Zaytoven, and Fetty Wap.

