Hot Girl Talks: Watch Shayna Marie, Indiyah Polack & Zeze Millz In Conversation

13 October 2025, 12:10

Hot Girl Talks: Watch Shayna Marie, Indiyah Polack & Zeze Millz In Conversation
Hot Girl Talks: Watch Shayna Marie, Indiyah Polack & Zeze Millz In Conversation. Picture: Global

Here's how you can watch the third episode of 'Hot Girl Talks' with Shayna Marie, Indiyah Polack, and Zeze Millz, with an extra special episode for Black History Month 2025.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hot Girl Talks is back this Black History Month, spotlighting some of the most inspirational women in the media industry and putting them in conversation so we can all learn and enjoy their pearls of wisdom.

Capital XTRA’s very own Shayna Marie, Zeze Milz and Indiyah Polack, our are back and better than ever!

Hot Girl Talks
Hot Girl Talks. Picture: Global

This time, the girls, in line with the theme of ‘standing firm in power & pride’, are talking about all things that have built their strength over the years and where exactly they draw pride from.

With games, quick-fire questions, as well as deep chats, this episode shines a light on some of the best talent in the industry to make for a super entertaining episode!

>>>WATCH HOT GIRL TALKS HERE >>>

Indiyah, Shayna, and Zeze talk all things relationships, friendships, and career-making moments.

Hot Girl Talks
Hot Girl Talks. Picture: Global

One of the highlights is our new feature ‘Stand Firm’, a game of hypothetical scenarios where the hosts will decide to ‘stand firm’ or ‘let it slide’, with some pretty entertaining and informative outcomes.

Indiyah dives into her biggest icks, whilst Shayna shares her relationship boundaries and even an unexpected performance of ‘Defying Gravity’ by none other than Zeze Millz.

This episode is full of entertainment as well as the information we all need to hear, so make sure to tune in!

You can watch the full episode of Hot Girl Talks here.

Hot Girl Talks: Shayna Marie, Indiyah Polack & Zeze Millz are standing on business 🎙️💋

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Dave New Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Dave New Album 'The Boy Who Played The Harp': Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Stefon Diggs children: How many kids does he have amid Cardi B pregnancy

Stefon Diggs children: How many kids does he have amid Cardi B pregnancy

DDG calls out Halle Bailey & custody battle in new song ’17 More Years’

DDG calls out Halle Bailey & custody battle in new song ’17 More Years’

Drake celebrates son Adonis’ 8th birthday with baby mum Sophie Brussaux

Drake celebrates son Adonis’ 8th birthday with baby mum Sophie Brussaux

Trending

Capital XTRA Comedy Club

Capital XTRA Comedy Club 2025: Tickets, line-up & venue info

Drake vs Kendrick Lamar UMG lawsuit: Why has it been dropped & what’s the outcome?

Drake vs Kendrick Lamar UMG lawsuit: Why has it been dropped & what’s the outcome?

Saweetie and Jadon Sancho appear to confirm romance

Jadon Sancho appears to confirm Saweetie dating rumours

What is Saweetie’s real name, age & net worth?

What is Saweetie’s real name, age & net worth?

Saweetie accused of ‘exploiting’ rumoured boyfriend Jadon Sancho by alleged ex-manager

Saweetie accused of ‘exploiting’ rumoured boyfriend Jadon Sancho by alleged ex-manager

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working