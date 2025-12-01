Capital XTRA's Homegrown Track of the Year 2025: Tracks, How to Vote & More

Here's how you can vote for your favourite Homegrown track from all of the songs that have topped our playlists this year!

The UK music scene has been thriving this year, with Central Cee taking over the global scene as well as Homegrown talent like ENNY and Strandz taking off.

We have been spotlighting some of the greatest UK talent on our Evenings show with Kamilla Rose every week on Capital XTRA with our Homegrown Track of the Week, and now we want YOU to get involved!

Now comes your time to have your say on which track in particular you think deserves to take the crown of Homegrown Track of the Year, after Jaz Karis was crowned our winner last year with Sunset BVLD.

We’ll be counting down to the Homegrown Track of the Year on December 30th, with Kamilla Rose counting down the top-voted tracks, so make sure your vote counts!

How to vote

You can vote right here!

All you need to do is vote for your top three favourite tracks before midday on December 19th, and then tune in from 8PM on December 30th to count down the official Homegrown Track of the Year, as voted by you.

Need some inspo?

Check out our Homegrown playlist on our free, official app, Global Player and get voting!

