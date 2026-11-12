The major Hollywood roles Aaliyah was lined up for before her death

The major Hollywood roles Aaliyah was lined up for before her death. Picture: alamy

Aaliyah is one of the most infamous R&B singers, with her songs ‘Rock the Boat’, ‘Try Again’ & ‘More Than a Woman’ living on long after her death. But she also starred in the film Queen of the Damned; what other movies was she lined up for?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Aaliyah is known for her iconic impact on R&B music as the incredible musician she was, but prior to her death, she starred in films Queen of the Damned and Romeo Must Die, - but she actually had some exciting roles lined up before her tragic passing.

The R&B powerhouse had been famous since she was just 14 years old, following the release of her hit ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number’.

Although she tragically passed just 7 years after, she achieved huge fame in her musical career, as well as just beginning her dominance of the movie industry also.

Aaliyah. Picture: alamy

The New York-born star won 5 Grammys, and her song ‘Try Again’ became the first ever song to chart No. 1 based solely on radio play alone.

But it was her roles in blockbuster films Romeo Must Die and Queen of the Damned that showed just how versatile Aaliyah could be.

The ‘Rock the Boat’ singer actually won a BET Award for her role in the 2002 film, showing that she had a promising acting career ahead of her.

Aaliyah in Death to Romeo & Queen of the Damned. Picture: alamy

Prior to her shock death in 2001, she was actually cast in The Matrix Reloaded, the 2003 hit sequel to the iconic cult classic.

Aaliyah was set to play Link’s wife, Zee, and had actually already begun filming.

Despite her role being recast, when released, some of the DVD releases featured a collection of her scenes.

Aaliyah on being a part of The Matrix sequels (2001) pic.twitter.com/HCvXRCiGub — A A L I Y A H (@forbbygrlaali) February 8, 2025

However, her movie career didn’t end there, with her reportedly being considered for the iconic film Charlie's Angels.

Aaliyah was supposedly considered for the role that was eventually played by Lucy Liu.

So, despite the R&B princess making a huge impact in the music world, she was sure to have an even bigger reach with her acting skills.