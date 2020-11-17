Headie One & Tion Wayne ‘caught fighting on a plane’ in new video

Headie One & Tion Wayne ‘caught fighting on a plane’ in new video. Picture: Getty

The rappers got into a physical altercation on a plane from Dubai to London.

Headie One and Tion Wayne allegedly got into an altercation on a plane from Dubai to London earlier today (Nov 17th).

The news came when a clip emerged on social media appearing to show Tion Wayne and members of the OFB crew getting into a 'fight' after the plane had boarded.

Morrison tryna break up a fight between Headie One and Tion Wayne on a plane in Dubai 😭 sounds like one of my dreams 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Ve7sT3l66q — fredo (@fredoftbl) November 17, 2020

While it hasn't been officially confirmed whether or not the masked person Tion was fighting was Headie One, many fans have assumed it was.

Other sources have suggested it could be OFB member Dezzie.

In the video, Tion is spotted throwing a right hook which accidentally hit UK Drill rapper Morrison, who was trying to break up the fight.

Tion Wayne confirms no arrest was made following the incident on the plane ... pic.twitter.com/oZtuHpITLf — The Shade Borough (@TheShadeBorough) November 17, 2020

Sources claim Tion Wayne denied rumours that an arrest was made following the fight.

The 'Me Or The Lifestyle' rapper also seemingly addressed why the fight occurred on Twitter. In a since-deleted tweet, Tion wrote "Nothing major just an argument over a seat".

Morrison, who got caught in the cross fire between the pair, also took to his Instagram story to address the fight.

Morrisson addresses the fight between Headie One and Tion Wayne on Instagram. Picture: instagram

Headie One and Tion Wayne are two of the biggest rappers dominating the UK music scene this year. 'Both' rapper Headie recently released his debut album 'EDNA', which debuted at No.1 on the Official Music Charts.

Tion Wayne has thrived this year, dropping many bangers including his hit single "I Dunno" with Stormzy and Dutchavelli.

Headie one seeing that Tion Wayne got Window seat and he didn't pic.twitter.com/nuWq7uuuMP — Shooters Shoot Podcast (@shootersshootp) November 17, 2020

Tion Wayne and Headie One writing their diss tracks on the plane pic.twitter.com/ILX3mFerm9 — R’Boogie🃏 (@RBoogiee99) November 17, 2020