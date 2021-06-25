Headie One 'Pound Signs' lyrics meaning explained

25 June 2021, 11:51

What are the lyrics to Headie One's song 'Pound Signs'? What do they mean?

Headie One dropped his first track since his extraordinary Brit Awards performance, blowing fans away with his talent. The UK rapper released his song 'Pound Signs' on Thursday (Jun 24).

The ESTheProducer and LikkleDotz produced track has been assisted with cinematic visuals directed by DAPS.

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to Headie One's 'Pound Signs'.

'Pound Signs' single artwork. Picture: Relentless Records

"Funny how I used to pray for a chain until there's bruises on my knees"

In this lyric, Headie One uses a play on words as it’s ironic how Headie use to pray for “a change” from his previous lifestyle and now he is a successful rapper who makes a lot of “change” meaning money.

A Christian practise is getting on your knees to pray to God.

"Look what this money is doing to me (Money)/She wanted goals like Bey' and Jay-Z (Jay-Z)"

The phrase “relationship goals” is used when speaking on a relationship people admire to be like.

In this case, Headie's girl wants their relationship to be like rapper JAY-Z and singer Beyoncé's. The hot hip-hop couple have three kids together, and combined net-worth of over $1.4 billion/ The pair's names carry weight with their status.

"Then she got left emotionally scarred, little Baby"

In this bar, Headie alludes to the February 2020 Platinum certified single “Emotionally Scarred” from Atlanta rapper Lil Baby.

"Got a new n****, but she'll be back/Shorty said I'm unforgettable like Swae Lee"

Headie One mentions American rapper Swae Lee's collaboration with French Montana on April 2017’s “Unforgettable.”

Headie One. Picture: Getty

  1. What are the full lyrics to Headie One's 'Pound Signs' song?

    [Intro]
    (Money, I mean what is, how much, how much is a lot of money?)
    (That's a good question, I'd say million of dollars)
    (No)
    (Are you a rich man?)
    (When you mean rich, what you mean?)
    (You have a lot of possessions? Lot of money in the bank)
    (I don't, I don't have that type of richness, my richness is life)
    ES on the beat
    LikkleDotz
    Turn, turn, turn

    [Chorus]
    They say the pound signs turnin' me crazy (One)
    Just look what's it doin' to me
    I put two hundred racks on his cranium and make his own friend wanna put him to sleep (Turn)
    Funny how I used to pray for a chain until there's bruises on my knees
    A hundred thou, man blew it this week (Turn)
    See friends turn foes (One)
    Then roses grew out my sleeve
    I've seen the fiend nearly overdose, and I can still hear that voice in my dreams
    Packs got flew out the T, no one was rootin' for me
    They should make a movie of me, musical lyrical on me
    Look what this money is doing to me

    [Verse 1]
    Look what this money is doing to me (Money)
    She wanted goals like Bey' and Jay-Z (Jay-Z)
    Then she got left emotionally scarred, little Baby
    I make this money, this money don't make me
    Gotta chase money 'cah pussy don't pay me
    Got a new n****, but she'll be back
    Shorty said I'm unforgettable like Swae Lee
    The pound sign amaze me
    Look what it's doin' to me
    I just go flood the whole block with trainers
    One was velcro, the rest had laces
    Somebody on job could have got a facelift (One)
    'Cause the stupidity
    And my label love the lucrative me
    So next time I want ten milli, that's a platinum pay cheque
    New opp block, the neighbours don't know my name yet
    But they know there's trade
    Don't know how shh-shh didn't turn flavours
    It really could have went the gelato way
    Need one hundred mill before I touch my grave
    I pray, I pray (Money)
    Until then, I'm on work bro, night shift, day shift, night shift, day

    [Chorus]
    They say the pound signs turnin' me crazy (One)
    Just look what's it doin' to me
    I put two hundred racks on his cranium and make his own friend wanna put him to sleep (Turn)
    Funny how I used to pray for a chain until there's bruises on my knees
    A hundred thou, man blew it this week (Turn, turn, turn, turn, turn)
    See friends turn foes (One)
    Then roses grew out my sleeve
    I've seen the fiend nearly overdose, and I can still hear that voice in my dreams
    Packs got flew out the T, no one was rootin' for me
    They should make a movie of me, musical lyrical on me
    Look what this money is doing to me

    [Verse 2]
    Pops said this money is ruinin' me (Turn, turn, told me turn, yeah)
    My pops said this money is ruinin' me
    My new ting Cuba ain't cuter than me
    And even though she ain't ten-ten
    It's the inner beauty for me
    How many times did I bring that wraps to boil
    The T-house brought out the Susan in me
    Drug squad bootin' off the bando door
    They found nothin' 'bout n***** and failed
    Done years in the can, now I'm free (Free up)
    Took the PWITS to the chest but you know for the works had to turn on the the plea
    They would have threw away the key (Ah)
    Two hundred racks for a show
    Three years ago, I would do it for free
    Not to long, I was kway up north
    875 what I took for that 'teenth
    Had to chase this money all through my teens, now this money chase me
    Ah, this paper long, ain't comin' in free

    [Chorus]
    They say the pound signs turnin' me crazy (One)
    Just look what's it doin' to me
    I put two hundred racks on his cranium and make his own friend wanna put him to sleep (Turn)
    Funny how I used to pray for a chain until there's bruises on my knees
    A hundred thou, man blew it this week (Turn)
    See friends turn foes (One)
    Then roses grew out my sleeve
    I've seen the fiend nearly overdose, and I can still hear that voice in my dreams
    Packs got flew out the T, no one was rootin' for me
    They should make a movie of me, musical lyrical on me
    Look what this money is doing to me

    [Outro]
    Look what this money is doing to me
    LikkleDotz
    ES on the beat

