Headie One 'Pound Signs' lyrics meaning explained

What are the full lyrics to Headie One's 'Pound Signs' song?

[Intro]

(Money, I mean what is, how much, how much is a lot of money?)

(That's a good question, I'd say million of dollars)

(No)

(Are you a rich man?)

(When you mean rich, what you mean?)

(You have a lot of possessions? Lot of money in the bank)

(I don't, I don't have that type of richness, my richness is life)

ES on the beat

LikkleDotz

Turn, turn, turn



[Chorus]

They say the pound signs turnin' me crazy (One)

Just look what's it doin' to me

I put two hundred racks on his cranium and make his own friend wanna put him to sleep (Turn)

Funny how I used to pray for a chain until there's bruises on my knees

A hundred thou, man blew it this week (Turn)

See friends turn foes (One)

Then roses grew out my sleeve

I've seen the fiend nearly overdose, and I can still hear that voice in my dreams

Packs got flew out the T, no one was rootin' for me

They should make a movie of me, musical lyrical on me

Look what this money is doing to me



[Verse 1]

Look what this money is doing to me (Money)

She wanted goals like Bey' and Jay-Z (Jay-Z)

Then she got left emotionally scarred, little Baby

I make this money, this money don't make me

Gotta chase money 'cah pussy don't pay me

Got a new n****, but she'll be back

Shorty said I'm unforgettable like Swae Lee

The pound sign amaze me

Look what it's doin' to me

I just go flood the whole block with trainers

One was velcro, the rest had laces

Somebody on job could have got a facelift (One)

'Cause the stupidity

And my label love the lucrative me

So next time I want ten milli, that's a platinum pay cheque

New opp block, the neighbours don't know my name yet

But they know there's trade

Don't know how shh-shh didn't turn flavours

It really could have went the gelato way

Need one hundred mill before I touch my grave

I pray, I pray (Money)

Until then, I'm on work bro, night shift, day shift, night shift, day

[Chorus]

They say the pound signs turnin' me crazy (One)

Just look what's it doin' to me

I put two hundred racks on his cranium and make his own friend wanna put him to sleep (Turn)

Funny how I used to pray for a chain until there's bruises on my knees

A hundred thou, man blew it this week (Turn, turn, turn, turn, turn)

See friends turn foes (One)

Then roses grew out my sleeve

I've seen the fiend nearly overdose, and I can still hear that voice in my dreams

Packs got flew out the T, no one was rootin' for me

They should make a movie of me, musical lyrical on me

Look what this money is doing to me



[Verse 2]

Pops said this money is ruinin' me (Turn, turn, told me turn, yeah)

My pops said this money is ruinin' me

My new ting Cuba ain't cuter than me

And even though she ain't ten-ten

It's the inner beauty for me

How many times did I bring that wraps to boil

The T-house brought out the Susan in me

Drug squad bootin' off the bando door

They found nothin' 'bout n***** and failed

Done years in the can, now I'm free (Free up)

Took the PWITS to the chest but you know for the works had to turn on the the plea

They would have threw away the key (Ah)

Two hundred racks for a show

Three years ago, I would do it for free

Not to long, I was kway up north

875 what I took for that 'teenth

Had to chase this money all through my teens, now this money chase me

Ah, this paper long, ain't comin' in free

[Chorus]

They say the pound signs turnin' me crazy (One)

Just look what's it doin' to me

I put two hundred racks on his cranium and make his own friend wanna put him to sleep (Turn)

Funny how I used to pray for a chain until there's bruises on my knees

A hundred thou, man blew it this week (Turn)

See friends turn foes (One)

Then roses grew out my sleeve

I've seen the fiend nearly overdose, and I can still hear that voice in my dreams

Packs got flew out the T, no one was rootin' for me

They should make a movie of me, musical lyrical on me

Look what this money is doing to me



[Outro]

Look what this money is doing to me

LikkleDotz

ES on the beat