Headie One 'EDNA' tour 2021: UK & Ireland dates, tickets, venues & more

26 February 2021, 17:42 | Updated: 26 February 2021, 17:45

Headie One 'EDNA' tour 2021: UK dates, tickets, venues & more. Picture: Getty/Relentless Records

The UK rapper has announced his rescheduled UK & Ireland 2021 dates for his 'EDNA' live tour.

Headie One has revealed that he will be going on tour this year for his No.1 charting album 'EDNA'.

30 Headie One 'Edna' lyrics that are perfect for Instagram captions

On Friday (Feb 26) The UK rapper - born Irving Ampofo Adjei - announced his UK & Ireland tour dates for 2021.

'EDNA' is Headie One's debut studio which was released in October 2020. The Tottenham rapper dropped the deluxe version on Friday 12th February.

The album debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, selling 15,494 copies in its first week.

Headie's album 'EDNA' has guest features from M Huncho, AJ Tracey, Stormzy, Young T & Bugsey, Young Adz, Future, Drake, Skepta, Ivorian Doll, Kenny Beats, Aitch, Haile, Mahalia, and Kaash Paige.

Find out more information on the UK & Ireland tour below.

  1. What are the dates for Headie One's EDNA tour?

    UK & IRELAND EDNA TOUR DATES

    13TH NOVEMBER 2021 - Dublin, United Kingdom - Olympic Theatre

    15TH NOVEMBER 2021- Newcastle, United Kingdom - 02 Academy Newcastle

    16TH NOVEMBER 2021- Liverpool, United Kingdom - 02 Academy Liverpool

    18TH NOVEMBER 2021 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - 02 Academy Birmingham

    19TH NOVEMBER 2021 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Manchester Academy

    20TH NOVEMBER 2021 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - 02 Academy Glasgow

    22ND NOVEMBER 2021 - Leeds, United Kingdom - 02 Academy Leeds

    23RD NOVEMBER 2021 - Notthingham, United Kingdom - Rock City

    24TH NOVEMBER 2021 - Bristol, United Kingdom - 02 Academy Bristol

    26TH NOVEMBER 2021 - Bournemouth, United Kingdom - 02 Academy Bournemouth

    27TH NOVEMBER 2021- London, United Kingdom - The SSE Arena

  2. How do I get tickets for Headie One's EDNA tour?

    Tickets for Headie One's EDNA tour are available on Ticketmaster here.

