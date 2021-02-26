Headie One 'EDNA' tour 2021: UK & Ireland dates, tickets, venues & more
26 February 2021, 17:42 | Updated: 26 February 2021, 17:45
The UK rapper has announced his rescheduled UK & Ireland 2021 dates for his 'EDNA' live tour.
Headie One has revealed that he will be going on tour this year for his No.1 charting album 'EDNA'.
30 Headie One 'Edna' lyrics that are perfect for Instagram captions
On Friday (Feb 26) The UK rapper - born Irving Ampofo Adjei - announced his UK & Ireland tour dates for 2021.
'EDNA' is Headie One's debut studio which was released in October 2020. The Tottenham rapper dropped the deluxe version on Friday 12th February.
The album debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, selling 15,494 copies in its first week.
Headie's album 'EDNA' has guest features from M Huncho, AJ Tracey, Stormzy, Young T & Bugsey, Young Adz, Future, Drake, Skepta, Ivorian Doll, Kenny Beats, Aitch, Haile, Mahalia, and Kaash Paige.
Find out more information on the UK & Ireland tour below.
-
What are the dates for Headie One's EDNA tour?
UK & IRELAND EDNA TOUR DATES
13TH NOVEMBER 2021 - Dublin, United Kingdom - Olympic Theatre
15TH NOVEMBER 2021- Newcastle, United Kingdom - 02 Academy Newcastle
16TH NOVEMBER 2021- Liverpool, United Kingdom - 02 Academy Liverpool
18TH NOVEMBER 2021 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - 02 Academy Birmingham
19TH NOVEMBER 2021 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Manchester Academy
20TH NOVEMBER 2021 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - 02 Academy Glasgow
22ND NOVEMBER 2021 - Leeds, United Kingdom - 02 Academy Leeds
23RD NOVEMBER 2021 - Notthingham, United Kingdom - Rock City
24TH NOVEMBER 2021 - Bristol, United Kingdom - 02 Academy Bristol
26TH NOVEMBER 2021 - Bournemouth, United Kingdom - 02 Academy Bournemouth
27TH NOVEMBER 2021- London, United Kingdom - The SSE Arena
-
How do I get tickets for Headie One's EDNA tour?
Tickets for Headie One's EDNA tour are available on Ticketmaster here.