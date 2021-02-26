Headie One 'EDNA' tour 2021: UK & Ireland dates, tickets, venues & more

Headie One 'EDNA' tour 2021: UK dates, tickets, venues & more. Picture: Getty/Relentless Records

The UK rapper has announced his rescheduled UK & Ireland 2021 dates for his 'EDNA' live tour.

Headie One has revealed that he will be going on tour this year for his No.1 charting album 'EDNA'.

On Friday (Feb 26) The UK rapper - born Irving Ampofo Adjei - announced his UK & Ireland tour dates for 2021.

'EDNA' is Headie One's debut studio which was released in October 2020. The Tottenham rapper dropped the deluxe version on Friday 12th February.

The album debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, selling 15,494 copies in its first week.

Headie's album 'EDNA' has guest features from M Huncho, AJ Tracey, Stormzy, Young T & Bugsey, Young Adz, Future, Drake, Skepta, Ivorian Doll, Kenny Beats, Aitch, Haile, Mahalia, and Kaash Paige.

Find out more information on the UK & Ireland tour below.