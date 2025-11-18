Halle Bailey hard launches new boyfriend following DDG split

Halle Bailey has been pictured with her new boyfriend in a rare public outing, following her relationship and custody battle with her ex and baby daddy, DDG. The star spotted with Scott Bridgeway is gearing up for her new movie release, starring Regé-Jean Page.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Halle Bailey has been pictured in a rare appearance with her new boyfriend, Scott Bridgeway, following her relationship and custody battle with ex-boyfriend and baby dad, DDG.

The new couple were first spotted on a yacht off the coast of Italy back in July 2025.

At the time of the initial news, neither Halle nor Scott commented on the speculation, but now they are ready to show off their romance themselves.

In the new pictures, the couple can be seen posing for their own selfie, as well as a fan-taken video of them both at a romantic dinner together.

They seemed very loved up together, and fans are happy for the actress.

One fan commented: “Ima happy for her idc , they look good together 😍😍.”

Another said: “Halle is playing her cards very right. I see you girlfriend.”

Following the initial news of the couple dating, DDG seemed to share his thoughts on his ex moving on via a meme.

He shared an image of himself squaring up to the camera, some fans suggesting that the streamer was angry with the news.

Halle and DDG had been going through a rough custody battle for their son, Halo, following an initial abuse claim by The Little Mermaid star, which the rapper then also claimed.

However, they have reportedly settled outside of court.It is not known what their co-parenting relationship is like, but both seem to have moved on.

DDG seemingly with fellow content creator, India Love; however, it is not confirmed if their relationship is just for publicity, according to speculation online.

Scott and Halle seem like the newest ‘it’ couple of the year, with fans obsessed.