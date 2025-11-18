Halle Bailey hard launches new boyfriend following DDG split

18 November 2025, 15:57

Halle Bailey poses for pictures with new boyfriend
Halle Bailey poses for pictures with new boyfriend. Picture: Getty Images

Halle Bailey has been pictured with her new boyfriend in a rare public outing, following her relationship and custody battle with her ex and baby daddy, DDG. The star spotted with Scott Bridgeway is gearing up for her new movie release, starring Regé-Jean Page.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Halle Bailey has been pictured in a rare appearance with her new boyfriend, Scott Bridgeway, following her relationship and custody battle with ex-boyfriend and baby dad, DDG.

The new couple were first spotted on a yacht off the coast of Italy back in July 2025.

At the time of the initial news, neither Halle nor Scott commented on the speculation, but now they are ready to show off their romance themselves.

Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey. Picture: Getty Images

In the new pictures, the couple can be seen posing for their own selfie, as well as a fan-taken video of them both at a romantic dinner together.

They seemed very loved up together, and fans are happy for the actress.

One fan commented: “Ima happy for her idc , they look good together 😍😍.”

Another said: “Halle is playing her cards very right. I see you girlfriend.”

Halle Bailey & new boyfriend Scott Bridgeway
Halle Bailey & new boyfriend Scott Bridgeway. Picture: Getty Images

Following the initial news of the couple dating, DDG seemed to share his thoughts on his ex moving on via a meme.

He shared an image of himself squaring up to the camera, some fans suggesting that the streamer was angry with the news.

Halle and DDG had been going through a rough custody battle for their son, Halo, following an initial abuse claim by The Little Mermaid star, which the rapper then also claimed.

Halle Bailey & DDG
Halle Bailey & DDG. Picture: Getty Images

However, they have reportedly settled outside of court.It is not known what their co-parenting relationship is like, but both seem to have moved on.

DDG seemingly with fellow content creator, India Love; however, it is not confirmed if their relationship is just for publicity, according to speculation online.

Scott and Halle seem like the newest ‘it’ couple of the year, with fans obsessed.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

I’m A Celebrity: What is Vomit fruit & what does it taste like?

I’m A Celebrity: What is Vomit fruit & what does it taste like?

How to vote on I’m A Celebrity 2025

How to vote on I’m A Celebrity 2025

What time is I’m A Celeb on until & what time does it go on catch up?

What time is I’m A Celeb on until & what time does it go on catch up?

Is Summer Walker going on tour for ‘Finally Over It’ album?

Is Summer Walker going on tour for ‘Finally Over It’ album?

Trending

Stefon Diggs sues influencer Chris Blake Griffith for defamation over sexual assault allegations

Stefon Diggs sues influencer Chris Blake Griffith for defamation over sexual assault allegations
Summer Walker ‘No’ lyrics & meaning from new album ‘Finally Over It’

Summer Walker ‘No’ lyrics & meaning from new album ‘Finally Over It’

Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul fight: How to watch & what time it’s on in the UK

Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul fight: How to watch & what time it’s on in the UK

Are I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and Angry Ginge friends?

Are I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and Angry Ginge friends?

Who is I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge? Real name, age & job

Who is I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge? Real name, age & job

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working