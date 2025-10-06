Gunna’s Wun World Tour 2026: UK dates & ticket prices
6 October 2025, 16:40
Gunna has just announced that he is going on a world tour for his latest album, ‘The Last Wun’. He is bringing his hottest track ‘wgft’ as well as all of his greatest hits to a stage near you. So when is he on tour? And how do you get tickets? Here are all the details.
Listen to this article
Gunna has made waves with his latest drop, ‘The Last Wun’, taking it to European and UK arena stages for the first time since 2019!
This is super exciting news for Gunna fans who have not seen the rapper on stage unless at a festival or on his pre-Covid ‘Drip or Drown 2’.
- Gunna to release a documentary about YSL trial & Young Thug beef
- D Block Europe Tour 2025: How to get DBE tickets & dates
- Young Thug confirms split from girlfriend Mariah The Scientist following cheating scandal
Now he is back with one of his biggest albums yet and he is sure to put on a show to remember.So, how do you make sure you don’t miss out?
Here are all the details.
What are the dates to Gunna’s ‘Wun World Tour’ 2026?
Gunna is taking over the US, Africa, Australia and Europe on his approaching Spring tour.
It is the biggest tour he has done ever, branching out from his American audience.
So where is he going?
UK Dates
March 25th | London, UK | The O2
March 26th | Manchester, UK | AO Arena
European Dates
March 20th | Paris, France
March 22nd | Cologne, Germany
March 23rd | Berlin, Germany
March 28th | Amsterdam, Netherlands
July 3rd | Portimāo, Portugal
How do you get tickets to Gunna’s ‘Wun World Tour’ 2026?
The tickets for Gunna’s tour are going to be hot tickets, especially with there being only two dates in the UK. Presale begins on October 9th at 10am.
Fans are able to sign up for a presale link here.
Tickets go on general sale Monday, 13th October at 10 am via Ticketmaster.
Make sure you don’t miss out on what is Gunna’s first European show in over 6 years!