Gunna released from jail after pleading guilty to racketeering charge

Gunna has been let out of prison after entering a negotiated guilty plea due to his part in a racketeering conspiracy charge.

Rapper Gunna has been released from jail this week after pleading guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge as part of a RICO case against the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang.

The 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was sentenced to five years in prison due to his part in the RICO case.

Gunna has now entered a plea which means he has plead guilty - while still maintaining his innocence - if it's believed the prosecution's evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict at trial.

The rapper will also have to complete 500 hours of community service, which will involve spending time with young men and women about the “hazards and immorality” of gangs and gang violence.

He must also stay away from guns and his defendants as part of the deal.

Gunna made a statement upon his release from jail, where he said "While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements."

He contested by saying that he "have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way."

Gunna also said in the statement that he did not consider YSL (Young Slime Life) to be a gang when he became affiliated with them in 2016.

A 56 person jury in May identified Gunna, Young Thug and 26 others as members of YSL, a criminal street gang. Some of the defendants were charged with violent crimes such as murder and attempted armed robbery and Young Thug remains in jail.