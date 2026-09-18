Gunna announces new album ‘Splurge’: Release date, features & tracklist

Gunna announces new album ‘Splurge’. Picture: Getty Images

Gunna is back with a new album after his success on ‘Last Wun’ and ‘One of Wun’, but is he still with YSL? When is Gunna’s new album dropping? What is the release date? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Gunna is back with a new album, ‘Splurge’, which will be his first release since ‘Last Wun ’. The rapper is teasing a fast-approaching release date – so when does Gunna’s new album drop?

The American rapper has had a huge year, his most recent ‘Wun Tour’ generating over $15.7 million (£11.75 million) worldwide.

Beyond his musical success, his cultural impact has had the world in a chokehold, with fans waiting to see what he does next.

Gunna. Picture: Getty Images

But now, just a year after dropping his last project, Gunna has revealed the next album is already ready to go, and could be coming as soon as October.

Speaking to Forbes, he said: “I want to tap into the new next level that I’ve been tapping into; I want to introduce that, which is Splurge. This upper-echelon artist who’s gravitated to another level.”

While the 33-year-old suggested he was still making final tweaks, ‘Splurge’ could be with fans as soon as October.

GUNNA



SPLURGE

(ALBUM)



COMING SOON 🚨 pic.twitter.com/BlpxqpFFxf — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 17, 2026

He said: “If I feel ready, it could come out next month, but if I’m not ready, I’m not ready yet. I don’t have a date.”

This comes after Gunna’s fallout with old friend and record-label owner, Young Thug.

Following the YSL trials, the ‘Wun of One’ rapper suggested that his most recent album, conveniently named ‘The Last Wun’, was supposedly his last drop under the record giant.

Gunna & Young Thug. Picture: Getty Images

However, it remains unclear if Gunna has successfully moved and if ‘Splurge’ will be produced by YSL.

He said: “I wouldn’t say apparently free. We're in the works. There’s been a lot of talk about what’s being produced and who’s going to be behind me supporting it.”

The Georgia artist hasn’t released any singles since his last album, but fans are waiting to see how this project is different.