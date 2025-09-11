Gunna to release a documentary about YSL trial & Young Thug beef

Gunna to release a documentary about YSL trial & Young Thug beef.

Gunna has made a documentary following his feud with Young Thug after his plea deal. But what is the documentary about? And when will it be released? Here are all the details.

Gunna is set to release a documentary titled ‘Gunna’, and fans are hoping it will delve into his beef with Young Thug and his part in the YSL trials back in 2022.

The documentary had a private screening on the 8th of September and has kept the details mysterious.

It is directed by Spike Jordan, who has worked closely with the rapper on lots of his music videos and the star’s previous YouTube documentary, ‘Wunna’.

The ‘Drip Too Hard’ rapper is famously part of the Young Thug owned record label, YSL Records.

His latest release, in August 2025, ‘The Last Wun’, is set to be the last project he releases under the label, despite him joining back in 2016 and being a huge part of the come-up.

Whilst the details are still under wraps, the documentary is predicted to be about the trials as well as the last few years of the rapper’s life, in which he has faced lots of hate for his role in the trials that resulted in Young Thug being sentenced to jail.

▫️ Premiered at a private screening last night in NYC

Why are Young Thug and Gunna beefing?

Back in 2022, Thugger, along with 27 other associates, was arrested and put on trial after it was discovered YSL was in fact operating as a criminal gang called Young Slime Life.

Gunna famously took an Alford plea deal before the trial even began, which entailed him confirming that YSL was in fact a gang and that it ‘must end’.

Whilst his plea wasn’t used against others taking the stand, it complicated Young Thug’s defence and has since ruined their relationship.

Publicly, Gunna has faced accusations of being a ‘rat’ and a ‘snitch’, which has largely damaged his public opinion, whilst, in other areas like his physical and mental health, he has excelled.

Young Thug himself has taken to social media to show his disdain for Gunna’s actions.

Over the last year, in particular, the rapper has physically transformed on his fitness journey, as well as releasing one of his biggest albums to date.

Fans are excited to see Gunna’s perspective on the story and see his transformation through his own lens.

One fan commented: “He should say his truth just like Thug did, he is moving like a real star for real.”

Another said: “I like the way he's handling the situation. No interviews, no podcasts, Just living life.”

So, whilst details are few and far between, it is set to be an exciting watch!