Gucci Mane sends shots at NBA YoungBoy on new diss track 'Publicity Stunt'

The 'Lemonade' rapper has dissed NBA YoungBoy on his new track 'Publicity Stunt'. The diss comes after NBA's diss track 'I Hate YoungBoy'.

Gucci Mane has hit back at NBA YoungBoy after the 'Bandit' rapper dissed him on his song “I Hate YoungBoy” diss song.

On Friday (Mar 4) The 42-year-old rapper released his new track 'Publicity Stunt' where he's seemingly taking aim at the 22-year-old rapper.

Gucci Mane is an American rapper and record executive. He is known to be a major pioneer in the hip hop sub-genre of trap music. Picture: Getty

Gucci opens his track by spitting the lyrics: “He’s tryna pull a publicity stunt/These rappers be pussy, they bleed once a month

Don’t speak on my name, don’t get put in a blunt/You can diss all you want, still won’t get a response”.

He continued rapping the lyrics: “Stop beating ‘round the bush and just get to the point/You wanna be me, I know what you want/But you ain’t gotta pull no publicity stunt

Live by the gun then you die by the gun/Ain’t gotta care ‘bout the sh*t that I done/My n***a got bond and he went on the run.”

NBA YoungBoy is an American rapper from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Picture: Getty

While Gucci doesn’t specifically say any rapper's names on “Publicity Stunt”, he did make track reference to YoungBoy’s “I feel like I’m Gucci Mane in 2006” line in his track “Make No Sense.”

Later on in the track, Gucci says “I thought you felt like Gucci Mane in 2006".

Gucci also used NBA YoungBoy's line as a caption to his latest photo on Instagram.

The diss came as a response to “I Hate YoungBoy,” which saw the Louisiana rapper take aim at Gucci Mane, Lil Durk and several others.

“Used to f**k with Gucci till I seen he like them p***y n***as.” NBA YoungBoy raps on the track.

Earlier this year, Durk and Gucci collaborated on the song “Rumors.”

Prior to the release of “I Hate YoungBoy,” Durk released“AHHH HA,” which is what appears to have prompted YoungBoy’s diss track.