How many Grammys do SZA & Nicki Minaj have amid beef?

How many Grammys do SZA & Nicki Minaj have amid beef?

Nicki Minaj and SZA have had a public Twitter spat, but amid their drama, fans are wondering how many Grammys does each star have?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Nicki Minaj and SZA have been caught up in online Twitter beef, which has featured Nicki coming for the singer’s appearance, talent, and success.

Whilst SZA is currently on a world stadium tour with Kendrick Lamar, it seems that the ‘Anaconda’ rapper is still coming for her talents.

In the theme of success, it feels only right to answer fans' queries of just how successful they are, especially in the Academy world.

How many Grammys does SZA have?

SZA burst onto the music scene with her debut album, ‘CTRL’, in 2017.

Although the star had been releasing music since 2012, it was this album that garnered her global attention as well as the attention of the Grammys.

In total, the R&B talent has 5 Grammys.

2022 | Best Pop Duo/Group Performance | Kiss Me More ft. Doja Cat

2024 | Best Pop Duo/Group Performance | Ghost in the Machine ft. Phoebe Bridgers

2024 | Best R&B Song | Snooze

2025 | Best R&B Song | Saturn

Alongside her wins, she has been nominated for over 26 Grammy’s since 2018.In terms of other accolades, the ‘Snooze’ singer has won 77 awards, including 4 VMAs, 8 Billboard Music Awards, and 7 BET Awards.

How many Grammys does Nicki Minaj have?

Nicki Minaj has been making music and dominating the female-rap scene for almost two decades, her first mixtapes being released in 2007.

Her career peaked with her debut album release ‘Pink Friday’, which sold over 375,000 copies in its first week!

Despite Nicki having one of the most highly regarded female-rap careers ever, she has 0 Grammy wins.Whilst she has been nominated 12 times, it has never quite been her year.

Her nominations range from 2011 up until 2024, and include Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album twice,and Best Rap Song.

The star has been very public about how unsuccessful the Grammys had been for her, saying the Academy had offered her a place on the board, but it didn’t make sense for her, as she had not even won one award.

Although, despite not being successful with the Academy, she has won over 190 awards!

These include:

27 BET Awards

20 MTV Video Music Awards

9 American Music Awards

So, whilst Grammys are not a fair reflection of a star’s success, SZA does have more Grammys than Nicki Minaj.

However, nobody can disagree with the impact the ‘Roman’s Revenge’ rapper has had on the industry, with her often being described as the Queen of Rap.