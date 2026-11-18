Grammy Nominations 2027: From Raye to Beyoncé, all the records broken and first-time nominees

Grammy Nominations 2027: From Raye to Beyoncé, all the records broken and first-time nominees. Picture: Getty Images

The Grammys are back, with Song of the Year and Album of the Year being highly competitive, with the likes of Raye, Don Toliver, Sienna Spiro, and more being nominees. But when are the Grammys? & Who are the 2027 nominees?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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The Grammys have announced their 2027 nominations, and there are some exciting records broken and first-time nominees, with names like Raye, Don Toliver and Sienna Spiro having a huge year – so, when are the Grammys 2027? & Who was on the full list of 2027 Grammy nominees?

The award show is considered the most prestigious event in the music calendar, and winning an award is one of the highest accomplishments.

They have been going on since 1959, and have seen some iconic moments.

From Beyoncé’s goddess-like performance whilst pregnant with her twins, to Cardi B becoming the first-ever solo woman to win Best Rap Album, the Grammys are always the place to be.

Kendrick Lamar. Picture: Getty Images

So, who was nominated this year, and what records were broken?

Here are all the details.

What records were broken with 2027 Grammy nominations?

The UK's own Raye swept the categories this year, after a career-long struggle to release the music she wanted, to become the most nominated woman in one Grammy year, tied with Beyoncé’s record from 2025.

This is not just huge because she is British, but because her career trajectory has been huge, considering her first independent project was only dropped in 2023.

Raye. Picture: Getty Images

She shared an emotional video to socials, showing just how much this means to her.

Beyoncé is now officially the first artist in Grammy history to hit 100 nominations, whilst already holding the record for the most wins with 35.

Don Toliver had a huge breakthrough this year, being nominated not just in the Best New Artist category but also in Best Rap Album.

This is the ‘OCTANE’ rapper's first time being nominated for his solo work, so it is super impressive!

When are the Grammys 2027?

Tyka & Zara Larsson at Grammys. Picture: Getty Images

The Grammys are set to broadcast from Los Angeles, California.

They will take place on February 7th 2027.

Full list of Grammy 2027 nominations

Record of the Year

Olivia Dean. Picture: Getty Images

- Man I Need — Olivia Dean

- Choosin' Texas — Ella Langley

- I Just Might — Bruno Mars

- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! — RAYE

- the cure — Olivia Rodrigo

- Berghain — ROSALÍA, Björk & Yves Tumor

- The Fate of Ophelia — Taylor Swift

- Dracula — Tame Impala featuring JENNIE

Album of the Year

Bruno Mars. Picture: Getty Images

- Lost Weekend — Phoebe Bridgers

- The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean

- Dandelion — Ella Langley

- The Romantic — Bruno Mars

- THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. — RAYE

- you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love — Olivia Rodrigo

- LUX (Complete Works) — ROSALÍA

- The Life of a Showgirl — Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Ariana Grande. Picture: Getty Images

- Berghain — ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor

- Choosin' Texas — Ella Langley

- the cure — Olivia Rodrigo

- hate that i made you love me — Ariana Grande

- I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5) — Taylor Swift

- Man I Need — Olivia Dean

- Risk it All — Bruno Mars

- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! — RAYE

Best New Artist

Don Toliver. Picture: Getty Images

- Angine de Poitrine

- Geese

- Ella Langley

- Slayyyter

- Sienna Spiro

- Don Toliver

- Remi Wolf

- The Womack Sisters

Best R&B Solo Performance

Beyoncé. Picture: Getty Images

- MORNING DEW (DONK) — Beyoncé

- Out The Window — Kehlani

- Let Me — Victoria Monét

- Pressha — Jill Scott

- What You Need — Tems

Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance

- Fallin' — Chris Brown & Leon Thomas

- 47th Street — Lalah Hathaway & J. Ivy

- Sweet Nuthins — Kehlani & Leon Thomas

- Mess — PJ Morton & Keyon Harrold

- To B Honest — Jill Scott & J.I.D

Victoria Monet. Picture: Getty Images

Best Traditional R&B Performance

- I Found Myself — Durand Bernarr

- Can't Let Go — Lalah Hathaway

- Beautiful People — Jill Scott

- My Muse — Leon Thomas

- If I Let You — The Womack Sisters

Best R&B Song

- Let Me — Victoria Monét

- My Muse — Leon Thomas

- Out The Window — Kehlani

- Pressha — Jill Scott

- What You Need — Tems

Kehlani. Picture: Getty Images

Best Progressive R&B Album

- BERNARR. — Durand Bernarr

- Waves — Moonchild

- The Last Balloon — Tank and the Bangas

- PHOLKS — Leon Thomas

- Distracted — Thundercat

Best R&B Album

- BROWN (The Chocolate Edition) — Chris Brown

- When The City Sleeps — Alex Isley

- Kehlani — Kehlani

- Saturday Night — PJ Morton

- To Whom This May Concern — Jill Scott

Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

Best Rap Performance

- Good Flirts — Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

- ErrTime — Cardi B

- Run It Back!! — De La Soul & Nas

- LET 'EM KNOW — T.I.

- Body — Don Toliver

Best Melodic Rap Performance

- This Woman — Busta Rhymes

- Safe — Cardi B & Kehlani

- girl, get up. — Doechii & SZA

- E85 — Don Toliver

- Watching Us — Wale & Leon Thomas

SZA. Picture: alamy

Best Rap Song

- E85 — Don Toliver

- ErrTime — Cardi B

- girl, get up. — Doechii & SZA

- LET 'EM KNOW — T.I. & Pharrell Williams

- Spend Dat — Yung Miami

Best Rap Album

- DILLAGENCE II — Busta Rhymes

- AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B

- God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops — Rapsody

- OCTANE — Don Toliver

- everything is a lot. — Wale

- BULLY - DELUXE — Kanye West

Asake. Picture: Getty Images

Best African Music Performance

- Gratitude — ASAKE

- Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?) — Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr

- No Tradition, No Africa — King Ayisoba & Rocky Dawuni

- Big Daddy — Tems

- Jogodo — Wizkid & ASAKE

Best Global Music Album

- EQUILIBRIVM — Anitta

- Oriadé — Davido

- HOPE!! — Angélique Kidjo

- Starrgirl — Ayra Starr

- Love Is A Kingdom — Tems

Buju Banton. Picture: Getty Images

Best Reggae Album

- Too Too Bad — Buju Banton

- Exile — Chronixx

- Brightside — Ziggy Marley

- The Art of Acceptance — Protoje

- SUPERNOVA — Runkus

- Lottery — Shaggy

Best Pop Solo Performance

- Man I Need — Olivia Dean

- Risk It All — Bruno Mars

- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! — RAYE

- the cure — Olivia Rodrigo

- Sauvignon Blanc — ROSALÍA

Doechii & Queen Latifah. Picture: Getty Images

Best pop duo/group performance

- RUNWAY — Lady Gaga & Doechii

- Bring Your Love — Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter

- Click Clack Symphony. — RAYE & Hans Zimmer

- The Life of a Showgirl — Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter

- Dracula — Tame Impala & JENNIE

Best Pop Vocal Album

- The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean

- petal — Ariana Grande

- The Romantic — Bruno Mars

- THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. — RAYE

- you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love — Olivia Rodrigo

Jon Batiste. Picture: Getty Images

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

- Black Shaman Strikes Back — Marc Marcel

- the color of rain — Aja Monet

- A Hero And A Villain — Mad Skillz

- How Love Grows — Jwalt

- Leap Life — Saul Williams

Best Jazz Performance

- In Walked Bud — Jon Batiste

- Good Life (TAMRON HALL Main Title Theme) — The Baylor Project

- Sophisticated Lady — Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

- The Lady is a Tramp — Deborah Silver & Diane Schuur

- i get along without you very well (except sometimes) — Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman & Dan Pugach

Best Jazz Vocal Album

- For Dinah — Ledisi

- The Wise Ones — Gretchen Parlato

- Live At Jazz At Lincoln Center — Catherine Russell

- With Every Breath I Take — Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

- the devil i knew — Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

- Monk Movements — Jon Batiste

- We Dream — Lakecia Benjamin

- Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live) — Chick Corea

- Leave That In There — Sullivan Fortner

- Side-Eye III+ — Pat Metheny

Raye. Picture: Getty Images

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

- Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live) — Alex Conde

- In The Brass Palace — Kurt Elling & WDR Big Band

- Jim McNeely Expeditions — Frankfurt Radio Big Band & Jim McNeely

- 25 Years of Phatness — Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

- Oracles — Helen Sung

Best Latin Jazz Album

- Filin — Melissa Aldana

- Ao Vivo (Live) — Eliane Elias

- Monk Con Clave — Carlos Henriquez, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & collaborators

- GONZALO Plays PINO — Gonzalo Rubalcaba

- El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3 — Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Alternative Jazz Album

- Trip the Night Fantastic — Terri Lyne Carrington

- WHO ASKED? — DOMi & JD Beck

- PURPOSE — Terrace Martin & Marcus Gilmore

- Oh Snap — Cécile McLorin Salvant

- Fathers — Nate Smith, Kiefer, CARRTOONS & Kenny Beats

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

- A Couple Minutes — Olivia Dean

- For Good — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

- Madwoman — Laufey

- I Hate The Way I Look Today. — RAYE

- all that's left — Nicole Zuraitis & Gilad Hekselman

Ella Langley. Picture: Getty Images

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

- Good Grief — Sara Bareilles

- The Boys of Dungeon Lane — Paul McCartney

- Better Broken — Sarah McLachlan

- An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios — Leslie Odom, Jr.

- Whatever's Clever! — Charlie Puth

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

- Monk Meditations — Jon Batiste

- Lullaby for the Lost — Donny McCaslin

- A Six String Odyssey — Six String Symphony

- Somni — Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

- BaRcoDe — Ben Wendel

Best Musical Theater Album

- CHESS the Musical — 2025 Broadway Cast

- The Lost Boys — Original Broadway Cast

- Ragtime — 2025 Broadway Cast

- Schmigadoon! — Original Broadway Company

- Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) — Original Broadway Cast

Best Country Solo Performance

- The Whole World — Vince Gill

- Choosin' Texas — Ella Langley

- Dry Spell — Kacey Musgraves

- Can't Sit Still — Lainey Wilson

- Gary — Stephen Wilson Jr.

Dolly Parton. Picture: Getty Images

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

- Butterfly — Zac Brown Band & Dolly Parton

- Here — Mumford & Sons & Chris Stapleton

- Horses and Divorces — Kacey Musgraves & Miranda Lambert

- Light of a Clear Blue Morning — Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba McEntire

- Phone, Keys, Wallet — Lainey Wilson & John Mayer

Best Country Song

- Beautiful Things — Megan Moroney

- Choosin' Texas — Ella Langley

- Dry Spell — Kacey Musgraves

- Hardwired — Stephen Wilson Jr.

- Phone, Keys, Wallet — Lainey Wilson & John Mayer

Best Traditional Country Album

- Clovis — Charley Crockett

- 50 Years From Home: Down At The Borderline — Vince Gill

- Banks Of The Trinity — Cody Johnson

- Workin' Man: Willie Sings Merle — Willie Nelson

- Once Upon a Second Time Around — Charlie Worsham

Kacey Musgraves. Picture: Getty Images

Best Contemporary Country Album

- Mount Pleasant — Kelsea Ballerini

- Cherry Valley — Carter Faith

- Dandelion — Ella Langley

- Cloud 9 — Megan Moroney

- Middle of Nowhere — Kacey Musgraves

Best American Roots Performance

- Still Crying — Sara Bareilles

- You Without Me — Brandi Carlile

- Coyote — Chuck Leah

- Human Mind — Mavis Staples

- No Kings — Jesse Welles & Joan Baez

Best Americana Performance

- Heartland — Sara Bareilles

- Returning To Myself — Brandi Carlile

- Sad and Beautiful World — Mavis Staples

- Mill Town Flood — Billy Strings

- Masks Off — Jesse Welles

Best American Roots Song

- Masks Off — Jesse Welles

- My Full Name — Madison Cunningham

- Returning To Myself — Brandi Carlile

- Tennessee Sunshine — Grant Maloy Smith

- Waist Deep — Alabama Shakes

Fantastic Negrito. Picture: Getty Images

Best Americana Album

- Returning To Myself — Brandi Carlile

- Sad And Beautiful World — Mavis Staples

- Future Soul — Tedeschi Trucks Band

- Masks Off — Jesse Welles

- World's Gone Wrong — Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

- Rattlin' Bones — Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

- Safe, Sensible And Sane — Alison Brown & Steve Martin

- Bluegrass Women — Lindsay Lou

- So Much For Goodbyes — Billy Strings

- Earl Jam 2 — Tony Trischka

Best Traditional Blues Album

- Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul — Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock And Soul

- B.B. King's Blues Summit 100 — Joe Bonamassa

- Morgan Freeman's Symphonic Blues Experience — Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra & Martin Gellner

- BLUES NOW — GA-20 & Charlie Musselwhite

- Slideways — Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials

Best Contemporary Blues Album

- Alive! (Live) — Fantastic Negrito

- Paper Doll (Live) — Samantha Fish

- Just Say Yes — Ruthie Foster

- Hard Road — Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

- The Breakdown — Keb'Mo'

Kirk Franklin. Picture: Getty Images

Best Traditional Folk Album

- The Fiddle and the Drum — Renee Fleming & Béla Fleck

- North Node — Brittany Haas

- The Fiddle Funnel Sessions — E J Ouellette

- Together Again — Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon

- Under The Powerlines III — Jesse Welles

Best Contemporary Folk Album

- Le Sigh — Kris Angelis

- Ace — Madison Cunningham

- The Great Divide: The Last Of The Bugs — Noah Kahan

- Lost Cause Lover Fool — The Milk Carton Kids

- Bloodline — Mon Rovîa

Best Regional Roots Music Album

- Louisiana Love — Robin Barnes

- Live at Tipitina's 2025 — Dumpstaphunk

- This Village — Ranky Tanky

- Ain't No Dying — The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

- Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem — Tongva Ensemble & collaborators

Best Gospel Performance/Song

- Thank You For Everything — Kirk Franklin & Karen Clark-Sheard

- Watches Over Me — Cory Henry Featuring Hezekiah Walker & The Brent Fischer Orchestra

- Promises 2.0 — Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

- Mercy — PJ Morton

- At The Cross — CeCe Winans

Israel & New Breed. Picture: Getty Images

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

- God I'm Just Grateful — Elevation Worship & Chandler Moore

- Ale-luya Medley — Israel & New Breed

- The Jesus I Know Now — Brandon Lake & Lainey Wilson

- Living Water — Lecrae

- Left It In The River — Jamie MacDonald

- Worthy Of It All (Worthy) — CeCe Winans

Best Gospel Album

- Devotion — Cory Henry

- Revival: Live in Dallas — Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

- Closer (Live In Chicago) — Jonathan McReynolds

- Sunday Morning — PJ Morton

- The Hymns — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

- Shiloh — DOE

- CORITOS Vol. 2 — Israel & New Breed

- KING OF HEARTS - IN THE ROOM! — Brandon Lake

- Jamie MacDonald — Jamie MacDonald

- Breathe On It — Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album

- Through The Fire — Jason Crabb

- On A Different Note — Tim Lovelace

- Light. Hope. Faith. — Cara Paige

- A Fireside Christmas — Karen Peck & New River

- Rise and Shine — Sunday Drive

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

Best Latin Song

- Ahí — Drake & KAROL G

- ¿Cómo se ama? — Jorge Drexler

- Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día — CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Sting

- La Perla — ROSALÍA & Yahritza Y Su Esencia

- Niño — Milo J

Best Latin Pop Album

- NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO — KAROL G

- FEMME FATALE — Mon Laferte

- MUDA — Carín León

- ¿Dónde Es El After? — Rawayana

- Bendito Verano — Elena Rose

Best Música Urbana Album

- Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 — Rauw Alejandro

- OMERTA — J Balvin & Ryan Castro

- HOPI SENDÉ — Ryan Castro

- OMAKASE — Alvaro Diaz

- EL GREEN PRINT: La Saga (Disc 1) — FEID VS FERXXO — Feid

- Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout — Young Miko

Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album

- FREE SPIRITS — Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

- Taracá — Jorge Drexler

- La Vida Era Más Corta — Milo J

- JuanesTeban — Juanes

- Shine — Fito Paez

Trevor Noah. Picture: Getty Images

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

- LO QUE ME FALTA POR LLORAR — Grupo Frontera

- Aunque Me Duela — Lupita Infante

- La Madrina — Mari Nobre

- DINASTÍA (DELUXE) — Peso Pluma & Tito Double P

- ¡VIDA MÉXICO! — Carlos Rivera

Best Tropical Latin Album

- País Portatil — Rubén Blades & Roberto Delgado

- El Alma en Clave — Luis Enrique

- Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya — Juan Fernando Fonseca

- Más Que Palabras — Grupo Niche

- El Último Disco Vol. 1 — Carlos Vives

Best Global Music Performance

- Varuvaaiy — Devan Ekambaram & Susha

- Una Flor En Cada Estrella — KerreKe, Mireya Ramos & Alex E. Chávez

- Bando [Orchestral] — Angélique Kidjo, Pharrell Williams & Quavo

- Porcelana — ROSALÍA & Dougie F

- Dai Dai — Shakira & Burna Boy

Best New Age, Ambient, Or Chant Album

- Night Music — Vicente Avella

- Balance — Paul Avgerinos

- Liminal — Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe

- Unspoken Psalms — Chris Redding

- Tantrika — White Sun

Best Children's Music Album

- All in Good Time — Snooknuk

- Hasta La Vista…Baby — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

- Little Birdie's Big Symphony — Mark Hoying

- Magnificent — Lachi

- Starchild, Vol. 1 — Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids

Best Comedy Album

- Good Girl — Nikki Glaser

- Joy in The Trenches — Trevor Noah

- Legacy — Wanda Sykes

- 100 Sound Effects — Fred Armisen

- Take a Banana for the Ride — Jeff Ross

- The Unstoppable... — Dave Chappelle

Michelle Obama. Picture: Getty Images

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

- Future Boy — Michael J. Fox

- The Look — Michelle Obama

- The Man on the Run — Paul McCartney & Morgan Neville

- Remix Meditation — Lil Jon

- Star of the Show: My Life on Stage — Dolly Parton

- Vagabond: A Memoir — Tim Curry

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

- The Devil Wears Prada 2 — Various Artists

- Stranger Things Season 5 — Various Artists

- Wicked: For Good — Various Artists

- The Wizard of Oz at Sphere — Various Artists

- Wuthering Heights — Charli xcx

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

- The Odyssey — Ludwig Göransson

- One Battle After Another — Jonny Greenwood

- Project Hail Mary — Daniel Pemberton

- Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu — Ludwig Göransson

- Widow's Bay — David Fleming

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media

- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes — John Paesano

- 007: First Light — Joe Henson & Alexis Smith

- Ghost of Yotei — Toma Otowa

- Marvel's Wolverine — David Fleming

- Star Wars: Zero Company — Gordy Haab

Best Song Written For Visual Media

- House (From Wuthering Heights) — Charli xcx & John Cale

- I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5) — Taylor Swift

- Need Someone (From The Pitt) — Andrew Bird

- No Place Like Home (From Wicked: For Good) — Cynthia Erivo

- RUNWAY (From The Devil Wears Prada 2) — Lady Gaga & Doechii

21 Savage. Picture: Getty Images

Best Music Video

- Lost Boys — Phoebe Bridgers

- STORM — GENER8ION & Yung Lean

- hate that i made you love me — Ariana Grande

- Click Clack Symphony. — RAYE

- Berghain — ROSALÍA

Best Music Film

- To Be Celestial vs. That's the Weight of the World — Earth, Wind & Fire

- Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live — Billie Eilish

- Man on the Run — Paul McCartney

- EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert — Baz Luhrmann

- Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story — Ally Pankiw & Dan Levy

Best Recording Package

- Coloring Book — Weezer

- Horizons / West — Thrice

- If You Can Hold Your Breath — Karate

- Nothing's About to Happen to Me — Mitski

- Power To The People — John Lennon & Yoko Ono

Best Album Cover

- God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops — Rapsody

- Sad And Beautiful World — Mavis Staples

- This Mirror Weighs a Ton — Interpol

- West End Girl — Lily Allen

- WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? — 21 Savage

Best Album Notes

- Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco — Adam Machado

- Guglielmi: Amalia e Carlo (Live) — Mitchell Hutchings

- Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings — Dominic Fyfe

- Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928 — David Sager

- Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. (Super Deluxe Edition) — Andrew Sandoval

ROSALÍA. Picture: Getty Images

Best Historical Album

- The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through The Open Window, 1956-1963 — Bob Dylan

- Classic V-Disc Big Band Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set — Various Artists

- Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco — Clifton Chenier

- Ma Rainey: Mother Of The Blues, The Complete Paramount Recordings 1923-1928 — Ma Rainey

- Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991 — Tomasz Stanko

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

- The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean

- LUX (Complete Works) — ROSALÍA

- Middle of Nowhere — Kacey Musgraves

- Nine Inch Noize — Nine Inch Nails & Boys Noize

- The Thread — WILLOW

Best Engineered Album, Classical

- Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra — Mark Donahue

- Dvorák: Symphony No. 9, 'From the New World'; Simon: Four Black American Dances — Mark Donahue

- Mahler: Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' — Jon Johannsen, Jason O'Connell & Mark Willsher

- Puts: Emily - No Prisoner Be — Silas Brown

- Sarah Kirkland Snider: Forward Into Light — Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble

- Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5; Poulenc: La Voix Humaine — Gintas Norvila & Jennifer Nulsen

Producer Of The Year, Classical

- Blanton Alspaugh

- Silas Brown

- Dmitriy Lipay

- Elaine L. Martone

- Dirk Sobotka

Best Immersive Audio Album

- Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition) — Elton John

- Ghost of Yotei (Original Soundtrack) — Toma Otowa

- The Grotesque & The Sublime — Iceland Symphony Orchestra

- One Size Fits All — Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention

- petal — Ariana Grande

WILLOW. Picture: Getty Images

Best Instrumental Composition

- ÉPiLOGUE — DOMi & JD Beck

- Found in a Frozen Fog — Punch Brothers

- King of Coins — ARKAI & Lindsey Stirling

- listen… (from Disclosure Day) — John Williams

- Solace (Compassion) — Kathryn Bostic

Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella

- Blackbird — New York Vocal Collective

- Olha Maria — Ben Wendel

- Overjoyed (Live) — Chick Corea

- Radio Newsreel — John Powell

- Sir Duke — Kings Return

Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals

- Click Clack Symphony. — RAYE Featuring Hans Zimmer

- The Governor's Waltz — Phoebe Bridgers

- Moon River — Studio Intensive Orchestra Featuring Nnenna Freelon

- Send in the Clowns — Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

- Shrink To Fantasy — WILLOW

- SMALL EYES — DOMi & JD Beck

Best Orchestral Performance

- An American Dream? — Barbara Hannigan

- Clyne: Color Field — Marin Alsop

- Cuong: Orbital — David Alan Miller

- John Williams And 'The President's Own,' Vol. 3 — John Williams

- Pájaros Mágicos — Gustavo Dudamel

Best Opera Recording

- Barber: Vanessa — Gianandrea Noseda & cast

- Bates: The Amazing Adventures Of Kavalier & Clay — Yannick Nézet-Séguin & cast

- Davis: The Central Park Five — Anthony Parnther & cast

- Little: What Belongs To You — Alan Pierson & cast

- Mazzoli: Breaking The Waves — Patrick Summers & cast

Gustavo Dudamel. Picture: Getty Images

Best Choral Performance

- Hearne: Farming — Donald Nally

- Here I Am — Eric Holtan

- Hopkins: My Fatherland — Gustavo Dudamel

- Talbot: Piedra De Sol (Sunstone) — Craig Hella Johnson

- Yee: Trans Requiem — Melissa Attebury

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

- Bridgetower Project - Beethoven, Florence Price, Paquito D'Rivera — Ilya Kaler & Rasa Vitauskaite

- In Her Hands — Neave Trio

- Kouyoumdjian: Paper Pianos — Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound

- Puts: Emily - No Prisoner Be — Joyce DiDonato & Time For Three

- Rhythm Nation — PUBLIQuartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

- Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto For Steel Pans & Orchestra — Andy Akiho & David Danzmayr

- Cuong: Re(new)al — Sandbox Percussion & David Alan Miller

- Rubinstein: Piano Sonatas Nos. 3 & 4 — Han Chen

- Stewart: 24 American Caprices — Curtis Stewart

- Thompson: Breathe/Burn: An Elegy — Yo-Yo Ma & Michael Stern

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

- Lamenting Earth — Nicholas Phan, Myra Huang & Jasper String Quartet

- Legends: Rebellion — Laura Strickling & Joy Schreier

- The Living Spiritual — Kenneth Overton & Elizabeth Hill

- Over My Head — John Michael Holiday & Kevin J. Miller

- Solitude — Reginald Mobley, Brandon J. Acker & Douglas Balliett

Best Classical Compendium

- Black Mozart — Jon Batiste

- My Brother's Keeper — Steven Blier & collaborators

- Renewal - Music Of Viet Cuong — Sandbox Percussion & David Alan Miller

- Rise — Imani Winds

- 25x25 — So Percussion

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

- Bates: The Amazing Adventures Of Kavalier & Clay — Mason Bates

- Davis: The Central Park Five — Anthony Davis

- Dennehy: Violin Concerto — Donnacha Dennehy

- Snider: Forward Into Light — Sarah Kirkland Snider

- Stewart, C.: 24 American Caprices — Curtis Stewart