Gorillaz feat AJ Tracey & 2-D 'Jimmy Jimmy' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Gorillaz feat AJ Tracey & 2-D 'Jimmy Jimmy'? What do they mean?

The Gorillaz have released a new surprise three-track EP to celebrate and pay homage to Notting Hill Carnival.

This year, the Notthing Hill Carnival was cancelled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The EP consists of three tracks. One of the songs are from a live recording, titled Déjà Vu" featuring UK Dancehall artist Alicaì Harley. The song was made live in London at NW10.

The other two tracks feature Jelani Blackman with Barrington Levy on the title track and AJ Tracey is on “Jimmy Jimmy.”

See below for the lyrics to "Jimmy Jimmy" featuring AJ Tracey and 2-D

"This pressure on you, a life ain't feelin' how it used to" - 2-D

2-D sings that Jimmy is feeling the pressures of life which is making him feel like life isn't the same.

"Just a boy from the West, I'm born and bred/We coulda been rich, was poor instead" -AJ Tracey

Although AJ Tracey was born in Brixton, he moved to Ladroke Grove in West London at a young age. The rapper often makes reference to where he grew up in his songs.

"The females around me are crack/Got me wired, I ain't comin' back to reality" - AJ Tracey

In this lyric, AJ Tracey expresses how addictive the women around him are. He expresses they take him on a high so great, that he won't be returning to reality.

"I called that I could get redemption from Hell/Love and hate are like Kenan and Kel" - AJ Tracey

In this bar, AJ Tracey says he believes he can be saved from sin, error, or evil. He also expresses that love and hate are so close, they're like best friends.

Kenan and Kel is a 90's American sitcom on Nickelodeon network. Set in Chicago, Illinois, the series follows Kenan Rockmore (Kenan Thompson) and best friend Kel Kimble (Kel Mitchell), on a number of misadventures