Gorillaz feat AJ Tracey & 2-D 'Jimmy Jimmy' lyrics meaning explained

27 August 2021, 17:41 | Updated: 27 August 2021, 17:43

What are the lyrics to Gorillaz feat AJ Tracey & 2-D 'Jimmy Jimmy'? What do they mean?

The Gorillaz have released a new surprise three-track EP to celebrate and pay homage to Notting Hill Carnival.

This year, the Notthing Hill Carnival was cancelled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The EP consists of three tracks. One of the songs are from a live recording, titled Déjà Vu" featuring UK Dancehall artist Alicaì Harley. The song was made live in London at NW10.

The other two tracks feature Jelani Blackman with Barrington Levy on the title track and AJ Tracey is on “Jimmy Jimmy.”

See below for the lyrics to "Jimmy Jimmy" featuring AJ Tracey and 2-D

"This pressure on you, a life ain't feelin' how it used to" - 2-D

2-D sings that Jimmy is feeling the pressures of life which is making him feel like life isn't the same.

"Just a boy from the West, I'm born and bred/We coulda been rich, was poor instead" -AJ Tracey

Although AJ Tracey was born in Brixton, he moved to Ladroke Grove in West London at a young age. The rapper often makes reference to where he grew up in his songs.

"The females around me are crack/Got me wired, I ain't comin' back to reality" - AJ Tracey

In this lyric, AJ Tracey expresses how addictive the women around him are. He expresses they take him on a high so great, that he won't be returning to reality.

"I called that I could get redemption from Hell/Love and hate are like Kenan and Kel" - AJ Tracey

In this bar, AJ Tracey says he believes he can be saved from sin, error, or evil. He also expresses that love and hate are so close, they're like best friends.

Kenan and Kel is a 90's American sitcom on Nickelodeon network. Set in Chicago, Illinois, the series follows Kenan Rockmore (Kenan Thompson) and best friend Kel Kimble (Kel Mitchell), on a number of misadventures

  1. [Chorus: 2-D]
    Jimmy Jimmy
    This pressure on you, a life ain't feelin' how it used to
    Jimmy Jimmy
    No need to be sad, when they play your song, we'll get along

    [Verse 1: AJ Tracey & 2-D]
    I been searchin', lookin' for a permanent reason
    Out of sync with the seasons, not sure what I believe in
    And a burden, why is bein' loved so appealin'?
    Can confirm I'm alone, we're all just lost without meanin' (Jimmy Jimmy)
    Just a boy from the West, I'm born and bred
    We coulda been rich, was poor instead
    My evenings are blue, all my mornings red
    I had to make scores from gents (Jimmy Jimmy)
    I salute all my local fiends
    They're smilin', locked in a smoker's dream
    Kept an ace like a poker team (Ayy, ayy, ayy)
    Just a teen sellin' coke to fiends (Jimmy Jimmy)
    I took remedy, young ones I love
    Got the money, I got stuck inside of my mind
    Quick solutions was all I could find
    I was earnin' but losin' my time (Jimmy Jimmy)
    Portobello, I'm sippin' on wine
    With a beautiful Nottin' Hill mother of five
    Mental muscle, the strong will survive
    That's why I drink white rum on the Manchester Drive

    [Chorus: 2-D]
    Jimmy Jimmy
    Now you're out of control and the lie you're livin' is a dead-end road
    Jimmy Jimmy
    No need to be sad, when they play your song, we'll get along
    Jimmy Jimmy

    [Verse 2: AJ Tracey & 2-D]
    Left electric and headed to SoHo
    Now I'm in the box, I had way too much yak (Woo)
    Hate the front so I sat in the back
    With a girl from Iran with the peachiest back (Jimmy Jimmy)
    Love me a spliff, but I gotta keep it a stack
    The females around me are crack
    Got me wired, I ain't comin' back to reality
    I bleed it out in the track (Jimmy Jimmy)
    Did some things that I swear I won't tell
    I called that I could get redemption from Hell
    Love and hate are like Kenan and Kel
    I broke up my kis, now my friends in the cell (Jimmy Jimmy)
    Life is for livin', I love me some shillings
    But God willin', people love me for my skillin'
    Went from sittin' in gold with them billions
    To billboards on [?], thank God, now I'm chillin'

    [Break: 2-D]
    Jimmy Jimmy
    This pressure
    Jimmy Jimmy

    [Chorus: 2-D]
    Jimmy Jimmy
    This pressure on you, a life ain't feelin' how it used to
    Jimmy Jimmy
    No need to be sad, when they play your song, we'll get along
    Jimmy Jimmy

    [Outro: 2-D]
    Woo
    Jimmy Jimmy
    Woah, woah
    Jimmy Jimmy
    Woah, woah
    Jimmy Jimmy

