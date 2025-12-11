Global Reveals the Winners of the First Ever Global Player Awards

Moliy, Myles Smith, Ed Sheeran, and more, lead Global Player Awards’ 2025 honours

MOLIY reacts to Capital Xtra award

Global today (Thursday, 11 December) announced the winners of its inaugural Global Player Awards 2025, a prestigious celebration of the most listened to artists, podcasters and breakthrough talent shaping culture across the UK, powered by Global’s proprietary data.

Breakthrough talent also rises on Capital XTRA as MOLIY takes Capital XTRA Biggest Breakthrough, firmly establishing herself as one of the network’s most exciting discoveries.

The Global Player Awards 2025 spotlight the biggest names across music, radio and podcasting, including the launch of a new benchmark category, the Two Billion Listens Award, recognising artists who have surpassed an extraordinary two billion listens across the entire Global portfolio.

Only a small percentage of artists worldwide reach over two billion streams in a year, illustrating a substantial, dedicated fanbase, with their music resonating widely with audiences – and this is the first time this prestigious benchmark is recognised within UK radio.

MOLIY said: “I've just been handed the Global Player Award for the biggest breakthrough by Capital XTRA, and I have to say a big, big thank you to all my listeners, to everyone who's been working with me from the beginning of Shake It to the Max, I love you all. Thank you so much, and I’m so excited for 2026. Stay tuned guys.”

Rounding out the Global Player Awards is a true icon, as Elton John is named this year’s Global Player Awards Legend, celebrating a career that continues to shape music on a global scale.

Together, these Awards champion the artists, voices and stories that defined the year, and resonated with millions across Global Player.

Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: “We are delighted to launch the Global Player Awards, based entirely on what people are choosing to listen to every day. The artists and podcast creators recognised this year truly connected with millions across Global Player, radio and beyond. "