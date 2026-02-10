Global reveals brand-new Formula 1 podcast show, Up To Speed

Global is dropping a brand-new Formula 1 podcast hosted by Will Buxton, Naomi Schiff, David Coulthard and Jolie Sharpe. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Watch the trailer for Up To Speed

An extra-special new podcast, Up To Speed, is coming to Global Player, covering all your needs for the fast-approaching Formula 1 season.

Featuring some of the F1’s biggest names, hosted by Drive To Survive star Will Buxton, ex-racing driver Naomi Schiff, as well as former F1 driver David Coulthard, and presenter Jolie Sharpe.

The podcast is set to launch on February 16th, with episodes being released twice a week on Global Player, YouTube, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Up To Speed. Picture: Global

Up To Speed fuses the most knowledgeable and entertaining voices in Formula 1 with behind-the-scenes insight and razor-sharp race reactions.

The first episode of the week, released on Mondays, will offer fast, reactive analysis following the weekend’s race drama, while Thursday episodes will dive deep into the biggest story of the week, alongside interviews with the biggest names in the sport.

Up To Speed. Picture: Global

Listeners can expect exclusive access, blockbuster interviews, and answers to the questions they’ve always wanted to ask.

Fans will also be able to shape the show by sending in questions for the presenters to tackle each week.

Check out the Up To Speed Trailer above.