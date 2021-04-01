Global Boga shares heartbreak over death of wife Nicole Thea and baby son

Global Boga shares heartbreak over death of wife Nicole Thea and baby son. Picture: Instagram

The Afrobeats star has opened up about the agony he's been faced with, after losing his girlfriend and baby son last year.

Afrobeat artist Global Boga has opened up about how he's felt since his wife Nicole Thea and unborn baby son Reign suddenly passed away last year.

In July 2020, Global Boga - real name Jeffrey Frimpong - suffered the loss of his newborn son and YouTube star girlfriend, when she was eight months pregnant.

YouTube Star Nicole Thea and Global Boga were often referred to as "couple goals" on social media. Picture: Instagram

“I thought I wasn’t going to make it. In my brain, I had discussions with the man up there, because what else have I got? Like, I’ve been in this country alone. Alone. And it’s been so hard," Boga told BBC's Newsbeat.

He continued "I met my queen, I met my guardian angel, and in two years, it just vanished." The Afrobeats star revealed that the thing he misses most since the devastating losses, is "Nicole's love".

"She showed me some kind of thing that no matter what you’re going through, we’re one. And you’re OK," he explained.

After hearing the news of Nicole's and their sons passing news last summer, the Boga said he remembers his final moments with Nicole very clear. He also said despite the pain and hurt, he has to “keep it moving”.

Boga told the publication: “When I close my eyes like this now, it’s just the last moment of what happened, me and her… Her love is strong," he said. "So when I close my eyes that is literally all I see."

"And I have to open my eyes because I don’t want to get to the end of that, because it still doesn’t make sense until now. So I just keep my strength to myself, and keep it moving," he added.

The cause of death for Nicole and Reign is currently unknown. A number of inquest hearings have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family have also revealed they are unable to disclose the circumstances surrounding their deaths, as they’re going through legal proceedings to find out how it happened.

Shortly after Nicole and Reign's tragic death, a statement was uploaded on Thea's Instagram, by her mother.

The statement read: "To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning".

"Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.

"As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened."

"Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx."

R.I.P Nicole Thea and baby Reign.