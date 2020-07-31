George Floyd hologram projected onto Confederate statue in Virginia

George Floyd hologram unveiled in Virginia. Picture: Getty

George Floyd's family were in attendance as his hologram was projected onto the Confederate statue.

By Matt Tarr

Months after the tragic death of George Floyd in America, which sparked Black Lives Matter protests across the world, a hologram of George has been unveiled in Virginia.

The hologram, which features a 3D image of George Floyd's face accompanied by his name, was projected onto a Confederate statue of General Robert E Lee by Change.org and The George Floyd Foundation.

George Floyd Hologram Displayed In Richmond, Virginia. Picture: Getty

George Floyd's family were in attendance as the hologram was unveiled and it's believed that the hologram will travel around the US and be projected in various locations over the coming weeks.

A press release about the hologram claimed that it would “transform spaces that were formerly occupied by racist symbols of America’s dark Confederate past into a message of hope, solidarity and forward-thinking change.”

Following the tragic events surrounding George Floyd's death, the Confederate flag has been removed from Nascar events, whilst statues of Confederate leaders have been taken down around America.

The Floyd family lawyer Benjamin Crump joined George Floyd's family at the unveiling of the hologram. Picture: Getty

Speaking at the unveiling of the hologram, Geogre Floyd's brother Rodney Floyd told The Washington Post, “Honestly, it’s beautiful. And it resembles him. And the energy that was out there last night from the local people - we all were excited. I’m smiling right now thinking about it.”

