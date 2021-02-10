Who is G-Eazy dating? His dating history revealed from ex-girlfriends Halsey to Ashley Benson

Who is G-Eazy dating right now? Is he single and who are his ex-girlfriends?

G-Eazy is officially single again. The Bay Area rapper recently split with his girlfriend of nine months, Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson, and is now firmly back on the market.

The ‘No Limit’ rapper, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, is rumoured to be somewhat of a ladies man, and has dated plenty of high profile celebrities in the past including singers Halsey and Lana Del Rey.

So, in case you missed it, here’s a comprehensive history of G Eazy’s ex-girlfriends.

Ashley Benson Ashley Benson. Picture: Getty G-Eazy was first linked to actress Ashley Benson in April 2020 after she featured on his cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’. A month later, it was announced Benson had broken up with her girlfriend of two years, model Cara Delevingne. That same month, Benson and G-Eazy were spotted running errands together in Los Angeles, before footage of the pair alleged kissing in a car surfaced online. In June 2020, G-Eazy accompanied Ashley as her date to her sister Shaylene's wedding, kicking their relationship up a notch. However, things reportedly turned sour and the couple split in February 2021 amid claims they’d been fighting a lot. “Ashley didn't like the way he was acting around her. The vibe has just been off. She told him that it's over,” a source told E! News at the time.

Halsey Halsey and G-Eazy. Picture: Getty Arguably his most high-profile relationship, G-Eazy dated singer Halsey for over a year from August 2017 to October 2018. The former couple were first romantically linked around the time they dropped their collaboration ‘Him & I’ that August, with the pair dropped flirty exchanges on social media after a performance together in New Orleans. They went Instagram official a month later, and were frequently spotted packing on the PDA and posting cosy photos together on the ‘gram. In May 2018, Halsey stuck by G-Eazy’s side following his arrest in Sweden for drug possession and allegedly attacking security guards. The rapper paid a $9,000 fine to avoid jail time. That month, Halsey told reporters at the Billboard Music Awards of G-Eazy’s pursuing of her, “He was just really persistent. He really wanted to hang out and really wanted me to like him a lot. It took me a while to be like, ‘Fine. Okay I like you back.'" However, two months later, the couple broke up. They reconciled shortly after, but split up for good in October 2018. Halsey has cryptically suggested that G-Eazy was unfaithful during their relationship. She once tweeted “pumpkin eater”, potentially in reference to the phrase "cheater, cheater, pumpkin eater". During a February 2019 performance of her song ‘Without Me’ – which is supposedly about G-Eazy - on SNL, the words "I'm so sorry Ashley, I cheated," were written across the stage.

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Getty G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion sparked dating rumours in February 2020 after putting on a very cosy affair over Super Bowl weekend in Miami. The rapper could be seen cuddling the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ starlet and planting kisses on her cheek in a series of intimate videos, which he later deleted. Footage of the pair partying together in the club also surfaced online, adding fuel to the romance rumours. However, after much speculation, Megan cleared the air. “Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out,” she tweeted at the time, “but I am not f*cking G Eazy.” A few months later, a video from that night allegedly showing Megan swerving G-Eazy as he leans in for a kiss appeared online. Neither party has addressed the clip.

Yasmin Wijnaldum Yasmin Wijnaldum and G-Eazy. Picture: Getty G-Eazy and Victoria’s Secret model Yasmin Wijnaldum reportedly started dating in February 2019, shortly after his split from Halsey. The rapper and the Dutch beauty went public with their relationship in April that year, later walking the red carpet at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball together in September 2019. They allegedly split towards the end of 2019.

Lana Del Rey Lana Del Ray. Picture: Getty G-Eazy and singer Lana Del Rey are thought to have begun dating in early 2017 after they were spotted at Coachella together in April. However, they split later that summer and it sounds like things didn’t end very well. While performing her song ‘White Mustang’ – which is supposedly about G-Eazy – Lana threw shade at the rapper by singing, "Couldn't stop the way I was feeling the day his record dropped and it wasn't even that good!" G-Eazy referenced his fling with Lana in his 2020 song ‘Moana’, spitting, "I know a Keisha and I know Lana / They try to get me back, but I'm like, 'No, nah, nah' / I'm sorry, I don't want no drama, nah / That's a hard no, pass."

Christina Roseann Ray Christina Roseann Ray. Picture: Instagram A month after his split from Halsey, G-Eazy was spotted out and about in Los Feliz, California with production designer Christina Roseann Ray. It’s unclear how long the pair dated, but it’s thought it wasn’t long-term.