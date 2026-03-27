Capital XTRA Fully Reloaded Weekend 2026: On-air schedule & specials

Capital XTRA Fully Reloaded Weekend 2026: On-air schedule & specials. Picture: Global

Capital XTRA is celebrating our sister station XTRA Reloaded, playing back-to-back old school hits, hosted by some familiar names, each a music icon in their own right. But who will be on-air? And what is the schedule? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Capital XTRA is celebrating all things old-skool with the Fully Reloaded Weekend, with some extra-special celebrity guests alongside the greatest old-skool anthems.

The takeover will take place over the Easter weekend, from Friday 3rd April to Monday 6th April, perfect timing for your long break.

Reloaded icons Craig David, Tinie Tempah, Lisa Maffia, and Lethal Bizzle are joining Capital XTRA this Easter for four days.

Capital XTRA Fully Reloaded. Picture: Global

Across the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, Capital XTRA Reloaded takes over the airwaves with wall-to-wall classics to soundtrack the entire long weekend — plus massive guest shows you won’t want to miss.

So what is the schedule?

Here are all the details.

You can listen all weekend by downloading the official Capital XTRA app, Global Player!

Capital XTRA Fully Reloaded Weekend 2026: On-air schedule

Friday 3rd April – Tinie Tempah

Capital XTRA with Tinie Tempah. Picture: Global

Friday morning sees Tinie Tempah rewind to 2010 — taking you back to the year he dropped Pass Out.

The ‘Earthquake’ artist will be on the mic from 10am – 12pm.

Saturday 4th April – Lethal Bizzle

Capital XTRA with Lethal Bizzle. Picture: Global

On Saturday night, Lethal Bizzle kicks things off with a Noughties Grime and Garage special, celebrating his iconic track Pow (Forward).

The rapper will be live and direct from 6pm-8pm.

Sunday 5th April – Lisa Maffia’s Takeover

Capital XTRA with Lisa Maffia. Picture: Global

Lisa Maffia returns by popular demand for her second takeover, sharing legendary stories from So Solid Crew and bringing big feel-good energy to Friday morning.

The garage icon will be on the airwaves for 3 whole hours, from 12 pm – 4 pm.

Monday 6th April – Craig David

Capital XTRA with Craig David. Picture: Global

Then on Monday morning, Craig David marks 25 years of ‘Born to Do It’ with a full run-through of the album and a look back at the moments that shaped his career.

The OG and big-finisher to the weekend will be on the radio from 10am-12pm.

Broadcasting across Capital XTRA and Capital XTRA Reloaded, it’s an unmissable weekend packed with the very biggest Old Skool Hip Hop & RnB anthems.

You can listen all weekend by downloading the official Capital XTRA app, Global Player!