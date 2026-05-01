Fully Reloaded Weekend on Capital XTRA 2026: On-air schedule & specials

Fully Reloaded with Eve. Picture: Global

Capital XTRA is celebrating our sister station XTRA Reloaded, playing back-to-back old school hits, hosted by a familiar name, a hip-hop icon in her own right. But who will be on-air? And what is the schedule? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Capital XTRA is celebrating all things old-skool with the Fully Reloaded Weekend, with a very special celebrity guest alongside the greatest old-skool anthems.

The takeover will take place over the May Bank Holiday Weekend, from Saturday 2nd May to Monday 4th May, perfect timing for your relaxing break!

Across the May Bank Holiday weekend, Capital XTRA Reloaded takes over the airwaves with wall-to-wall classics to soundtrack the entire long weekend — plus a massive guest show you won’t want to miss.

Fully Reloaded Weekend on Capital XTRA 2026: On-air schedule & specials. Picture: Global

Female rap icon, Eve, is joining Capital XTRA this weekend for a one-of-a-kind throwback show, filled with the best of old skool.

So what is the schedule?

Here are all the details.

Fully Reloaded Weekend on Capital XTRA 2026: On-air schedule

Saturday 2nd - 3rd April

From 6am all the way through to 7pm, listeners should expect an entirely XTRA Reloaded playlist filled with the best of the best 90s and 00s classics.

From XTRA’s own Glory all the way through to Kamila Rose, the music will be filled to the brim with your favourite anthems.

Monday 4th April

Eve. Picture: Getty Images

Our very special guest presenter and friend of the station, Eve, is taking over the station with a brand-new show for one day only.

From 11am-1pm the ‘Who’s That Girl’ singer will be live across the Capital XTRA network.

Filling listeners in on the stories behind some of her biggest records and celebrity encounters, the hip-hop icon’s show is going to be one that you don’t want to miss!

Expect her favourite anthems as well as some of your favourites all wrapped into a 2-hour show.

Broadcasting across Capital XTRA and Capital XTRA Reloaded, it’s an unmissable weekend packed with the very biggest Old Skool Hip Hop & RnB anthems.

You can listen all weekend by downloading the official Capital XTRA app, Global Player!