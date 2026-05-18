Fully Reloaded Weekend on Capital XTRA 2026: On-air schedule & specials

18 May 2026, 08:05

Fully Reloaded Weekend on Capital XTRA 2026: On-air schedule & specials
Fully Reloaded Weekend on Capital XTRA 2026: On-air schedule & specials. Picture: Global

Capital XTRA is celebrating our sister station XTRA Reloaded, playing back-to-back old school hits, hosted by some extra-special celebrities who are both legends of throwbacks - But who will be on-air? And what is the schedule? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Capital XTRA is celebrating all things old-skool with the Fully Reloaded Weekend this May Bank holiday, with two very special celebrity guests alongside the greatest old-skool anthems.

The takeover will take place over the Bank Holiday Weekend, from Saturday 23rd May to Monday 25th May, perfect timing to make your long weekend that bit better!

Across the May Bank Holiday weekend, Capital XTRA Reloaded takes over the airwaves with wall-to-wall classics to soundtrack the entire long weekend — plus two massive guest shows you won’t want to miss.

But who are the special guests? And when are their shows?

Here are all the details.

Fully Reloaded Weekend 23rd – 25th May, on Capital XTRA 2026: On-air schedule

Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th May

From 6am-7pm on Saturday and Sunday, and even longer on Monday, from 6:30am-10pm, expect the best of our Reloaded playlist.

Fully Reloaded Weekend on Capital XTRA 2026: On-air schedule & specials
Fully Reloaded Weekend on Capital XTRA 2026: On-air schedule & specials. Picture: Global

Monday 25th May

Fully Reloaded with Akon

From global anthems to legendary collaborations, Akon takes over Fully Reloaded with the biggest R&B and hip hop throwbacks.

Expect the inside scoop on some of his biggest hits and artists he has discovered, as well as a soundtrack that doesn’t miss!

Catch Akon’s Fully Reloaded show from 11am-1pm.

Fully Reloaded with Tinchy Stryder

A tribute to the golden era of UK sound - where grime, pop and R&B shaped a generation, we have a UK icon joining us on our Fully Reloaded weekend.

Tinchy Stryder soundtracks the biggest UK anthems from the 2000s and early 2010s.

Catch Tinchy’s Fully Reloaded show from 8pm-10pm.

Tune in across Capital XTRA and Capital XTRA Reloaded for an unmissable weekend packed with the biggest Old Skool Hip Hop and R&B anthems.

You can listen all weekend by downloading the official Capital XTRA app, Global Player!

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

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