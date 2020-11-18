The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion: how can I watch?

The cast of the Fresh Prince are reuniting for the 30th anniversary of the hit show.

Calling all 90's babies - the cast of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air and reuniting for a special show to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The show's protagonist Will Smith will appear alongside fellow cast mates Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Viv), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Plus, Janet Hubert - who portrayed Aunt Viv in the first three seasons of the show - will share the screen with Will for the first time in 27 years for an emotional conversation following their long-standing feud.

The reunion will also feature a tribute to James Avery, who played Uncle Phil, one of the show's most beloved characters. Avery passed away in late 2013 following complications from open heart surgery.

How can I watch the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion?

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion will air on HBO Max on Thursday, November 19th.

HMO Max, which launched back in May, is a steaming service from Warner Bros which is currently only available in the US.

Unfortunately for UK viewers, it doesn't look like HBO Max will be launching over in the UK any time soon due to Sky's exclusive deal with HBO.

HBO shows are broadcast on Sky channels (think Game Of Thrones, Westworld and The Wire) and are also available watch on Sky's streaming service, Now TV.

We'll keep this page updated if The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion becomes available in the UK.

Fresh Prince fans have been receiving some great news of late, as it was recently announced that there will be a reboot to the original series.

The show - during which Will moved to Bel-Air from West Philadelphia to live with his affluent aunt and uncle - is set to reboot as a 'gritty drama'.

Smith is also working alongside Morgan Cooper to develop the dramatic series, based on short viral fan film, which Cooper had put together in 2019.