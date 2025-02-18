Frank Ocean sparks dating rumours with UFC fighter Payton Talbott amid Valentines Day date

18 February 2025, 11:09

Frank Ocean sparks dating rumours with UFC fighter Payton Talbott amid Valentines Day date
Frank Ocean sparks dating rumours with UFC fighter Payton Talbott amid Valentines Day date. Picture: Getty

Frank Ocean has sparked rumours he is dating UFC fighter Payton Talbott after the duo spent Valentines Day together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Singer Frank Ocean has sparked dating rumours that he has a boyfriend, UFC fighter Payton Talbott, after spending Valentines Day together.

The 37-year-old 'White Ferrari' singer took to Instagram to share a rare post of the fighter when the pair appeared to be out and about on the 14th February.

The duo have been romantically linked since last summer after they were spotted out and about having lunch together.

Frank Ocean has seemingly hard-launched his relationship.
Frank Ocean has seemingly hard-launched his relationship. Picture: Getty

Is Frank Ocean dating Payton Talbott?

Frank Ocean is notoriously very quiet on his social media front, so fans were shocked when he uploaded a picture of UFC fighter Payton Talbott on his Instagram stories on Valentines Day.

It was a candid snap of Talbott amongst blue skies and he was snapped looking down at the ground.

The UFC fighter returned the favour and posted Frank Ocean on his Instagram story of him shirtless at the gym.

Payton Talbott is a UFC fighter.
Payton Talbott is a UFC fighter. Picture: Getty

The speculation between Ocean and Talbott was ramped up when one of the UFC fighters friends claimed that the fighter had hooked up with the singer.

In a video of Talbott answering questions about the Blonde singer, one of his friends chimed in and said: “He did more than that… I got his f*cking lyrics tattooed on me and he’s over here kissing Payton.”

Frank has also been pictured on the ringside watching Payton Talbott fight, as well as some social media snaps of the duo cooking dinner together.

Frank Ocean previously came out in a Tumblr post in 2012 and touchingly shared how he fell in love with a man when he was 19.

Talbott seemingly came out as bisexual last year in an X post when he shared 'these hands are bisexual'.

Ocean is currently filming his directorial debut film, with BAFTA Rising Star winner David Jonsson playing the undisclosed lead role.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Frank Ocean Film 2025: Cast, Release Date & More

Frank Ocean Film 2025: Cast, Release Date & More

Why did Drake throw DeMar DeRozan's NBA jersey off stage in Australia?

Why did Drake throw DeMar DeRozan's NBA jersey off stage in Australia?

The BRIT Awards 2025: Full list of nominations & how to vote

The BRIT Awards 2025: Full list of nominations & how to vote

Cardi B dating history: from ex-husband Offset to rumoured boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B dating history: from ex-husband Offset to rumoured boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B

Trending

Who are 'The Mandem' performing with Drake at Wireless Festival 2025?

Who are 'The Mandem' performing with Drake at Wireless Festival 2025?

Drake at Wireless Festival 2025: Line up, dates, tickets & more

Drake at Wireless Festival 2025: Line up, dates, tickets & more

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins reveals leaked text messages from Grace Jackson about her 'game plan'

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins reveals leaked text messages from Grace Jackson about her 'game plan'
How old was Khloe Kardashian when she married Lamar Odom & how long were they together?

How old was Khloe Kardashian when she married Lamar Odom & how long were they together?

Kendrick Lamar shares behind the scenes footage of Super Bowl halftime show

Kendrick Lamar shares behind the scenes footage of Super Bowl halftime show

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working