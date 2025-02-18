Frank Ocean Film 2025: Cast, Release Date & More

18 February 2025, 15:00

Frank Ocean Film 2025: Cast, Release Date & More
Frank Ocean Film 2025: Cast, Release Date & More. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Here's everything you need to know about Frank Ocean's directorial debut film, including plot, cast and release date.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Frank Ocean may have not dropped music for almost a decade, but the singer is currently working on his directorial debut film this year.

The details are mostly under wraps, however more and more information is coming out as production gets underway this year.

So, what is Frank Ocean's film called, what has A24 got to do with it and who has been cast? Here's everything we know.

Frank Ocean has put his directing hat on!
Frank Ocean has put his directing hat on! Picture: Getty

What do we know about Frank Ocean's directorial debut film?

We know that Frank Ocean's directorial debut will be produced by studio A24, known for its award-winning films including Babygirl and Midsommar.

British actor and BAFTA 2025 Rising Star Award winner David Jonsson is set to play the lead part, which is currently undisclosed.

The independent project has begun shooting in Mexico City, though its title, plot, and additional cast details remain under wraps. Taylor Russell is rumoured to star but has not been confirmed through official channels.

David Jonsson will play the lead.
David Jonsson will play the lead. Picture: Getty

As for release date, we don't know the exact date, but as production and shooting is currently underway, we can expect a possible late 2025 or 2026 release date.

In the decade since Ocean released Blonde, the singer has dipped in and out of the public eye. The 37-year-old performed at Coachella, attended the Met Gala and previewed some new music on the Blonded Radio show.

Bookmark this page for more information on Frank Ocean's directorial debut.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Why did Drake throw DeMar DeRozan's NBA jersey off stage in Australia?

Why did Drake throw DeMar DeRozan's NBA jersey off stage in Australia?

Frank Ocean sparks dating rumours with UFC fighter Payton Talbott amid Valentines Day date

Frank Ocean sparks dating rumours with UFC fighter Payton Talbott amid Valentines Day date

The BRIT Awards 2025: Full list of nominations & how to vote

The BRIT Awards 2025: Full list of nominations & how to vote

Cardi B dating history: from ex-husband Offset to rumoured boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B dating history: from ex-husband Offset to rumoured boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B

Trending

Who are 'The Mandem' performing with Drake at Wireless Festival 2025?

Who are 'The Mandem' performing with Drake at Wireless Festival 2025?

Drake at Wireless Festival 2025: Line up, dates, tickets & more

Drake at Wireless Festival 2025: Line up, dates, tickets & more

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins reveals leaked text messages from Grace Jackson about her 'game plan'

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins reveals leaked text messages from Grace Jackson about her 'game plan'
How old was Khloe Kardashian when she married Lamar Odom & how long were they together?

How old was Khloe Kardashian when she married Lamar Odom & how long were they together?

Kendrick Lamar shares behind the scenes footage of Super Bowl halftime show

Kendrick Lamar shares behind the scenes footage of Super Bowl halftime show

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working