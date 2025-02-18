Frank Ocean Film 2025: Cast, Release Date & More

Frank Ocean Film 2025: Cast, Release Date & More. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Here's everything you need to know about Frank Ocean's directorial debut film, including plot, cast and release date.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Frank Ocean may have not dropped music for almost a decade, but the singer is currently working on his directorial debut film this year.

The details are mostly under wraps, however more and more information is coming out as production gets underway this year.

So, what is Frank Ocean's film called, what has A24 got to do with it and who has been cast? Here's everything we know.

Frank Ocean has put his directing hat on! Picture: Getty

What do we know about Frank Ocean's directorial debut film?

We know that Frank Ocean's directorial debut will be produced by studio A24, known for its award-winning films including Babygirl and Midsommar.

British actor and BAFTA 2025 Rising Star Award winner David Jonsson is set to play the lead part, which is currently undisclosed.

The independent project has begun shooting in Mexico City, though its title, plot, and additional cast details remain under wraps. Taylor Russell is rumoured to star but has not been confirmed through official channels.

David Jonsson will play the lead. Picture: Getty

As for release date, we don't know the exact date, but as production and shooting is currently underway, we can expect a possible late 2025 or 2026 release date.

In the decade since Ocean released Blonde, the singer has dipped in and out of the public eye. The 37-year-old performed at Coachella, attended the Met Gala and previewed some new music on the Blonded Radio show.

Bookmark this page for more information on Frank Ocean's directorial debut.