Formula E London E-Prix: Date, Tickets & Venue

Formula E London E-Prix: Date, Tickets & Venues. Picture: Press Release

Formula E is coming to London for an extra-special 2-day event featuring special performances in the lead-up to the season finale before the World Championships. How do you get tickets?

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Formula E is heading to London for its season finale, the championship’s biggest weekend. But when is it? & How do you get tickets?

Formula E is the world’s top all-electric motorsport championship, where teams and drivers race high-performance electric cars on street circuits in major cities around the world.

It combines elite racing with innovation, sustainability, and entertainment, giving fans a modern alternative to traditional motorsport, with the cars accelerating to top speeds of 200mph.

This August, the 2026 season comes to an end with the final race of the GEN3 era, marking the end of a major chapter.

Formula E. Picture: Formula E

It is the world’s only indoor-outdoor race circuit, making it a must-see event.

Other than the racing, there is a whole lot going on from food, gaming, family activities, and exciting live music performances.

But when is it, and how do you get tickets?

When is Formula E London-Prix & Where is it?

Formula E car. Picture: Formula E

The London E-Prix is taking over the capital this Summer for its season finale.

The event will take place on the 15th & 16th of August.

It will take place at London’s iconic ExCeL centre, with the cars racing through the arena and the surrounding Royal Docks.

Qualifying races begin at 11:40 am on both days, with the official race start set for 4:05 pm daily.

Formula E. Picture: Press Release

How do you get tickets to the Formula E London E-Prix?

Tickets for the family-friendly event start at just £20 for the fan village and £50 for the Grandstand tickets.

Fans can purchase tickets here.