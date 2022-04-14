Former Kardashian employee reveals she almost 'sold her eggs' due to low salary

Jessica DeFino, who worked with the famous family from 2015 and 2016, detailed her experiences with low pay, claiming she almost sold her eggs and her clothes for extra cash

Former Kardashian-Jenner employee Jessica DeFino has spoken out once again her experience working with the famous family as an assistant editor on the Kardashian-Jenner Official Apps between 2015 and 2016.

Describing her wages whilst working with them as 'low and laughable in LA, especially considering my experience', DeFino went onto explain how after tax, she barely have enough money to cover rent and utility bills.

"When I read Kardashian’s original quote about women not working hard, I thought of the labor I put into launching the Kardashian Jenner Official Apps—days, nights, holidays, weekends, whenever and wherever I was needed" Jessica wrote in an article on VICE.

"I wasn’t alone. I spoke to two former employees who worked on the apps and two former employees of KKW Beauty, Kim Kardashian’s cosmetics line, all of whom described an environment of overwork at the expense of their mental and sometimes physical health, as well as their career advancement".

She also claims that despite the Kardashians being wealthy, she was only paid $35,000 per year, claiming that during her time working at with them she considered 'selling [her] plasma and [her] eggs', as a way to raise money.

DeFino then goes onto share a story about the time she called in sick as she didn't have enough money in her account to get gas in her car to make the journey into the office.

Back in March, Kim received major backlash for her comments over her tone-deaf advice for women in business, where she's stated:

"I have the best advice for women in business... Get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments".

After the comment went viral, Jessica took to her Twitter account, QTing Variety's tweet about the family's new interview, where she tweeted her experience working for them saying:

"I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out 'sick' more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️".

I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️ https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3 — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022

DeFino wasn't the only ex employee to share their experiences with working for the family. Jessica Chan, who also worked on the Kardashian-Jenner apps as a senior editor in July 2015 shared that they once had to sleep overnight in the office ahead of the apps launch at 3am.

"We had to sleep overnight in the office to make sure" Chan told VICE. "I think it was a Sunday, too. We just spent the night."