How many followers has Nicki Minaj lost amid Cardi B beef? Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been going head-to-head on Twitter, reigniting their age-old beef. Things have gotten messy, with their children, Kulture and Papa Bear, being brought into the drama. But Nicki has reportedly lost followers. Is this true? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been wrapped up in a Twitter beef over the past few weeks, with their children, Kulture and Papa Bear, even catching strays.

The rappers have been throwing shots at each other for years, their feud going back to 2017.

However, Nicki, who has one of the most loyal fan bases ever, has supposedly come off worse in the beef, with fans not impressed with some of the things she has said.

The ‘Anaconda’ rapper has been ranting to her 28 million Twitter followers for days, tweeting back-to-back, coming for multiple celebrities, even including Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The Beyhive is debatably more loyal than the Barbz, and in recent days, Nicki’s follower counts have suffered as a result.

According to Red Media, the Trinidadian rapstress originally had 224 million followers over on Instagram before September 30th, when the beef began.

She now has 223 million, and the count is still declining, as fans aren’t best pleased with some of the comments she has made.

Nicki Minaj has lost over 1 million followers on Instagram within the last 24 hours after her beef with Cardi B.



More people are still unfollowing the 43-year-old Trinidadian rapper for threatening to harm innocent kids. pic.twitter.com/vu0eN1BFrJ — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) October 4, 2025

This means Nicki has lost over a million followers.

Her Twitter interactions have even started to decline from the first few days of her online beef; her most recent tweets barely getting 5k retweets after previously getting over 30k initially.

Nicki came for Cardi’s eldest daughter, Kulture’s appearance, and both of the rappers put forward a sarcastic apology.

Some Barbz are choosing to unfollow as a result.

She tweeted: “Kulture vulture you ugly too.”

One fan said: “She really name called children.”

Another said: “She’s STILL the most followed female rapper.”

On the other hand, it seems that the ‘Be Careful’ rapper’s following has grown slightly following the feud.

Cardi has reportedly gained just under 80,000 followers.